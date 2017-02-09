Would you rather? CU edition part 1

Everyone’s favorite adolescent party game is back as Grapevine asks you to indulge in a CU-themed edition of “would you rather?” Best.Day.Ever.

Ride the Buff Bus for an entire day or have to spend a day in Norlin Commons … WITHOUT wifi or Laughing Goat? Go to a neuroscience class stoned out of your mind or work out at The Rec drunk? Have five classes two days a week or three classes five days a week? Eat at Cosmos or Boss Lady for a week straight? Have to walk from the Engineering Center to Humanities every day or have to jump in Varsity Lake every day at 7 a.m.?

Have fun playing this! We’ll be back soon with part 2.