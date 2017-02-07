[the_ad_group id="10009"]

Keg Tap: NorCal road trip recap, Washington/Wazzu preview

This week on Keg Tap, Olivia Butrymovich, Justin Guerriero, Jake Mauff, Kyle Rini and Drew Sharek look at Colorado’s win at Stanford, as well as the team’s loss versus Cal. Finally, with Washington and Washington State headed to Boulder for conference showdowns, the gang takes a look at the impending matchups.

About Justin Guerriero

Head Sports Editor Justin Guerriero is a city boy from Pittsburgh, PA, who fell in love with the mountains upon touring CU Boulder for the first time prior to his freshman year. He is a die-hard Pittsburgh sports fan and covers CU football, basketball and the Colorado Rockies at the CUI. Justin is a junior with a major in Broadcast Production with minors in history and communications.

