Keg Tap: NorCal road trip recap, Washington/Wazzu preview

This week on Keg Tap, Olivia Butrymovich, Justin Guerriero, Jake Mauff, Kyle Rini and Drew Sharek look at Colorado’s win at Stanford, as well as the team’s loss versus Cal. Finally, with Washington and Washington State headed to Boulder for conference showdowns, the gang takes a look at the impending matchups.
