Colorado completes major fourth quarter comeback in 70-58 victory over Wazzu

Comebacks are a pinnacle of any sport, no matter who is playing. Tonight, the turnaround gods were on Colorado’s side. The University of Colorado women’s basketball team managed a major fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Washington State Cougars, 70-58, in Boulder on Friday night.

A massive 31-point quarter for CU pushed helped the Buffs top their fellow Pac-12 opponent and increase their record to 13-9 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

Head coach JR Payne was thrilled with the team’s performance and their connection as a group.

“The biggest thing that I’m proud of, and the biggest thing that I think that everyone came to watch us play tonight, just saw a tremendous amount of heart and we never gave up we continued to fight.”

The Buffs got off to a good start in the first quarter, as both teams started with a quick tempo. Colorado’s first points of the match came from behind the free throw line after a foul on sophomore point guard Kennedy Leonard.

The Buffs jumped to a 10-6 lead after a breakaway basket from senior guard/forward Haley Smith with 4:49 remaining in the quarter.

CU held off a late Cougar run as sophomore guard Alexis Robinson showed off her swat skills under the basket with just under five seconds left to prevent Washington State from tying it at 12 all. The Buffs led it 12-10 heading into the second quarter of play.

Wazzu tied the game immediately at the start of the second quarter. The ball seemed to be allergic to the Buffaloes basket, and Colorado went scoreless for three minutes. A wild layup from junior center Zoe Correal lifted the Buffs up two over WSU with 6:29 remaining in the half. At that point, CU led 16-12.

With 5:16 left before halftime, Smith scored the first deep ball of the night for either team as the shot clock expired to put CU up 21-14.

Despite the seven-point cushion, the Buffs relinquished the lead to the Cougars. In what seemed to be a repeat of the end of the first quarter, the Cougars received a late opportunity to take over the lead. A CU turnover handed Washington State the ball, and a series of free throws gave them a 27-26 lead over Colorado heading into the half.

Leonard led all scorers at the half with seven points. CU went 10-of-31 from the floor in the first two quarters, good for a 32 percent field goal percentage, slightly trailing the Cougars make rate of nearly 37 percent. The Buffs also trailed in rebounds, amassing 17 to Wazzu’s 22.

Colorado’s momentum slowed drastically in the third quarter, allowing WSU to build on it’s one point lead from the first half. The Buffaloes struggled to record its first points of the half, which came after a jumper from Correal with 6:55 remaining in the quarter, making it 34-28.

Washington State eventually extended its lead to 11 with just under five minutes to play in the third. CU made a late run with baskets from Leonard and sophomore guard Ariana Freeman, however they were outscored 22 to 13 points in the quarter which ended in a 49-39 deficit for the Buffs.

Colorado’s fourth quarter marked a major turnaround in the evening. Colorado managed a comeback of impressive proportions against the Cougars to come away with the sweeping win at home.

Deep shots from Leonard and Robinson cut Wazzu’s lead to three with 8:35 left in the game.

Another basket punctuated with an and one make from Leonard tied the match at 51-51 with 7:20 remaining. From there the Buffs extended their lead with foul shots and layups to secure the 70-58 win.

Colorado’s outstanding performance cannot solely be measured in points according to the team.

“This was the best game ever, but it wasn’t because of the scoring, it was because in the fourth quarter I have never had that feeling of just such unity, and sisterhood, and just fighting and family,” Freeman said after the win.

Colorado recorded 31 points alone in the final quarter, compared to the Cougars’ nine. Leonard finished her night with 25 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter alone. Leonard had a solid night at the free throw line, making 8-of-12 attempts.

Smith also had a big night for the Buffs, recording a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Colorado’s third major scorer of the evening was Freeman, who managed 14 points and who helped mark the turnaround in the fourth quarter.

Overall the Buffs shot about 32 percent from the floor on the night, going 24-of-74. Colorado improved at the line as well, making 18-of-26.

The biggest highlight of the night for CU was in the turnover column. CU only gave up 10 turnovers but managed to force 27 turnovers from the Cougars.

The Buffs will be back in Boulder to take on No. 10 Washington on Sunday, February 5 at noon.

