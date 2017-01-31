Opinion: Trump’s first 10 days

Opinions do not necessarily represent CUIndependent.com or any of its sponsors.

It has been an action-packed — and exhausting — 11 days.

Immediately after his inauguration, President Trump took several steps to bring his campaign’s drawing board to life by signing a number of executive orders and memoranda. To fill you in, here is the Sparknotes recap of America’s finest presidency to date.

→ Merely hours after the ceremony, various judicial branch pages were removed from the White House website, including the civil rights, queer rights, climate change and military family support pages.

→ The first step towards repealing Obamacare were taken. Trump’s executive order cannot change the law; rather, it manipulates regulations, financial effects on health care providers and individual benefits. Trump’s plan to replace the current Affordable Care Act remains someplace off in the abyss, but plans are certainly underway.

→ Trump also signed several memoranda. These orders are less aggressive than an executive order, but still throw a dent in major political issues. The first order cuts government funding from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide abortion health care services. This consequently reinstates the “global gag rule,” blocking funding for family planning organizations including, but not limited to, Planned Parenthood.

→ Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal.

→ Trump fulfilled a hiring freeze for federal workers (excluding the military) in an effort to cut government payrolls.

→ The president has discussed moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This action supports Israel as an exclusive Jewish state, whereas many Palestinians feel their capital is being taken from them. It may signal a set back to the hope of peace between the people of Israel and Palestinians.

→ Trump ordered expedited reports and evaluations regarding the environment and the inconceivable issue of climate change. The results will later determine how spending is elicited. Congress will have to approve a new spending bill before moving forward with dramatic action, but this executive order will likely hurry the process.

→ Trump signed executive actions moving forward the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, specifically with the use of all U.S. products. These orders work directly against the Obama administration’s final series of action to protect these environmentally harmful projects. However, the path towards compelting the pipelines doesn’t seem so clear.

→ Trump ordered the construction of a 1,900 mile wall along the southern border. And, of course, the order indicates that Mexico will use their federal funds to initiate the project. Furthermore, a flock of 5,000 border protection officers will increase efforts to halt the entrance of and help with the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

→ In the same spirit of the former order, the president also signed for 10,000 additional immigration officers to tackle deportation within cities. This aims to increase deportation of undocumented immigrants, specifically within “sanctuary cities.” Many cities in Colorado, including Boulder, identify as sanctuary cities and may refuse government pressure to reject undocumented citizens. The order will work to combat this resistance by threatening to and actually withhold government funding.

→ “Draining the swamp,” as promised on his once flailing platform, is really happening. The first step will ban Washington officials from lobbying for foreign governments. Officials must also pledge to cut ties with former clients for two years.

→ Moving toward promised solutions against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the president signed a memorandum order to plan a major ISIS defeat. The order requests a written plan within 30 days.

→ To top off Day 10, Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, after she refused to defend the Muslim ban. Ms. Yates has already been replaced with Mr. Dana J. Boente, attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who pledges to valiantly support the president and the laws that govern our country.

