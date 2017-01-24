Album Review: ‘Run The Jewels 3,’ RTJ’s best album to date

El-P and Killer Mike are back as the rap super group Run the Jewels with their latest full-length album, Run the Jewels 3. The album was released digitally on Dec. 25, 2016 and had a physical release on Jan. 13, 2017. Its 14 tracks demonstrate what we’ve come to expect from the rap group: an unorthodox album that hones in on lyrical ability and production prowess.

Per usual, one of RTJ’s standout elements is the unique production work from the ever-imaginative rapper/producer El-P. His distinct buzzing and distorted basses are neatly juxtaposed against higher-pitched percussion and arpeggio synths. This is followed by quick-footed, funky offbeat drum patterns and deep 808s, all of which come together in a trunk-rattling combination that other hip hop artists just can’t attain.

El-P has a knack for finding an orchestra in a printer jam. Keeping it fresh when it comes to the details is what makes him one of the best producers out there. He has the ability to use the most obscure synth to elevate the composition and doesn’t shy away from pausing the lyrics to showcase the beat. What you’re left with is a knockout combination of catchy standard instruments, guitars and saxophones, and gritty industrial synths that work with the dark, unforgiving themes of the lyrics.

The style and lyrics of rappers Killer Mike and El-P might have been different and daring during the Run the Jewels 1 era, but now sit comfortably among contemporary rap styles. It is clear that, in this third installment, the lyrics and delivery have been fine-tuned and are the best in the trilogy.

Both rap artists pace their lyrics well and take their time with what they have to say. The content of the lyrics are equally impressive and can easily fly over the head of anyone that isn’t listening hard enough. The combination of the two rappers is phenomenal and both complement the other flawlessly while still leaving enough room for individual creativeness. Killer Mikes sticks to his politically charged commentary while El-P douses his lyrics in over-the-top theory that gets as creative as his production. This results in a tasteful balance of social discourse and of traditional rap content which make this third album easier and more enjoyable to listen to.

What I really enjoy about Run The Jewels 3 is that the whole thing feels cohesive. There is noticeable attention to detail in the production. It is seen with the transition between each song, especially with the samples, varying from clips of their own live shows and television broadcasts to a speech from Martin Luther King Jr. Details like these add character to the tracks and to the album.

Overall, if I were to try and get someone hooked on Run the Jewels, I would recommend this album first. It’s the perfect balance of what the first two albums set out to demonstrate and shows how much each artist has grown. Killer Mike and El-P have streamlined their talents and have delivered their most accessible album to date. The project loses some of the more experimental aspects that RTJ’s prior albums highlighted, but the end product is justified by the resulting balance of catchiness and unorthodox style. Leaving behind the ambitious experimentation of the first two albums’ production allows for an easier listening, but Run the Jewels 3 is just different enough to keep hardcore fans satisfied. Much like Death Grips, Big Grams and NxWorries, Run the Jewels are at the forefront of unconventional hip hop and display how far the genre can stretch.

Run the Jewels 3 gets an 8.5 out of 10. Run the Jewels will be in at the Fillmore Auditorium, Feb. 11.

