Senior guard Derrick White calls a play during the waning minutes of play at the Coors Events Center. Nov. 14, 2016 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

Halftime Report: Colorado vs. No. 4 UCLA

The Colorado Buffaloes are hosting No. 4 UCLA at Coors Events Center. After 20 minutes of play, they trail the Bruins, 51-45. So far, the Buffs and Bruins have played a pretty evenly matched game, but Colorado is having trouble containing UCLA’s high-powered offense.

The Bruins, on the year, have converted 53 percent of their shots. UCLA has played true to their form so far in the game, having knocked down 54.5 percent of its field goals through one half of basketball. The Buffaloes have made about 41 percent of their shots.

Both Colorado and UCLA are doing well from three-point range. The Bruins are 9-of-15 from long range while CU has knocked down 5-of-10 shots from beyond the arch.

Senior guards Xavier Johnson and Derrick White have been the go-to point scorers for the Buffs thus far. White leads the team with 12 points and Johnson is right behind him with 11. Freshman guard Deleon Brown made his first collegiate start tonight and has three points so far.

The Buffaloes continue to struggle with free throws; they’ve made 12-of-19 heading into the locker room while allowing the Bruins just seven shots from the charity stripe.

UCLA has six players that average more than 10 points per game. Tonight versus the Buffs, the Bruins have had some help from their bench, which has scored 12 points compared to the four contributed by Colorado bench players.

Colorado has the edge over the Bruins in the rebounding department, 23-16, as the second half begins.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after the game ends.

Contact CU Independent Head Sports Editor Justin Guerriero at justin.guerriero@colorado.edu and follow him on Twitter @TheHungry_Hipp

About Justin Guerriero

Head Sports Editor Justin Guerriero is a city boy from Pittsburgh, PA, who fell in love with the mountains upon touring CU Boulder for the first time prior to his freshman year. He is a die-hard Pittsburgh sports fan and covers CU football, basketball and the Colorado Rockies at the CUI. Justin is a junior with a major in Broadcast Production with minors in history and communications.

Check Also

Buffs can’t slow down No. 4 UCLA, fall 104-89

After a close first half, UCLA pulled away and dispatched the Buffaloes, 104-89. Justin Guerriero has the story from Coors Events Center.