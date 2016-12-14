200 CU Boulder faculty sign letter to chancellor spurred by Milo Yiannopoulos event

After CU Boulder decided to host alt-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, 200 CU faculty signed a letter to be delivered to Chancellor Philip DiStefano and university leaders Wednesday afternoon, a news release said on Tuesday.

Yiannopoulos, who was banned by Twitter in July for inciting racist remarks against actor Leslie Jones, is scheduled to speak on campus Jan. 25. He was invited by the CU College Republicans and the CU chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative activist group. Chancellor DiStefano encouraged students to embrace different viewpoints after receiving concerns in letters to his office and on social media about the event.

Three petitions have been started by students regarding the event: Two call on the university to cancel it, and one calls for CU to fund an alternative event to take place at the same time as Yiannopoulos’. The chancellor had no comment about the petitions when the CU Independent reached out this week. Two of the petitions had garnered more than 1,600 signatures as of Tuesday.

While the news release mentioned the Yiannopoulos event as the cause for writing the letter, the faculty’s larger goal is to “express positive suggestions related to inclusion, diversity and the current climate on campus,” the release said.

The release also mentions the Colorado Creed, which are three principles the school features on its website. The news release also claims that Yiannopoulos has “denigrate[d] members of multiple protected classes at the university.” The alt-right, a political movement in which Yiannopoulos is prominent, has been defined by racism, white nationalism and populism.

According to the CU Boulder website, a “protected [class] refers to race, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, veteran status, political affiliation or political philosophy.”

This letter will be delivered to the chancellor at his office on Wednesday and will be sent to university leadership electronically. The release said the faculty members are trying to better the campus climate of diversity and inclusion, which has been an issue the university has been developing a plan to address over the past year.

Contact CU Independent Copy Editor Jake Mauff at jacob.mauff@colorado.edu.