That time PARTYNEXTDOOR popped my R&B cherry

I’m not going to lie, I am not the biggest R&B fan. It’s a bit too slow for me, and when sitting back to relax and unwind, I tend to listen to fast, chugging dark techno like Enrico Sangiulianofor for some reason that is beyond me. BUT, that would never stop me from going to see someone live. Nor would the abundance of finals to study for and papers to write. Nor, even, the helluva blizzard that we got hit with Dec. 3. So you can be sure I dragged my Southern Californian ass down to Denver to catch PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Born Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, Mississauga’s PARTYNEXTDOOR rocked the Fillmore Auditorium for his Summer’s Over Tour. PARTY, like many other now-immensely-popular Canadian artists, came to our attention through the helping hand of Drake and his OVO label. And although it was Drake who brought him to our attention, it was PARTY and his incredibly unique, soulful voice that held our attention.

PARTY played through his songs like every other solo artist does — walking back and forth on stage while sometimes interacting with the crowd. But PARTY was able to work the room like a conductor works a symphony. By simply directing his gaze across the crowd while belting R&B bangers, he was able to restore your faith in love…which is much more than I can say about chugging dark techno.

