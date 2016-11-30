Junior guard George King dribbles the ball alongside Wofford's defense during the Buffs' 75-60 win against Wofford on Nov. 27, 2016. (Jesse Hughes/CU Independent File)
Junior guard George King dribbles the ball alongside Wofford's defense during the Buffs' 75-60 win against Wofford on Nov. 27, 2016. (Jesse Hughes/CU Independent File)

Halftime report: Colorado trails CSU 30-27

The University of Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team currently trails the Colorado State Rams at halftime, 30-27.

This basketball Rocky Mountain Showdown in Boulder features two 5-1 teams. The Rams have made just 9 0f 30 shots from the floor but have benefited from the Buffs’ nine turnovers. The Buffaloes have also had trouble with their charity shots, making just 3 of 9 from the free-throw line. The Rams have scored six points off of CU’s turnovers.

Colorado’s leading scorer halfway through the game has been senior guard Derrick White, who’s dropped 11 so far. He hasn’t had much help. Senior forward Wesley Gordon and junior guard Josh Fortune are next on the scoring list; both have scored four apiece. Gordon leads the squad with five rebounds.

So far this evening, the Buffs have made 44 percent of their shots from the floor.

The Buffs have had trouble with CSU’s Emmanuel Omogbo and Nico Carvacho, both of whom have scored nine points at the halfway point. The Buffs have a slight edge in the points in the paint department, having scored 16 compared to the Rams’ 12.

Contact CU Independent Head Sports Editor Justin Guerriero at justin.guerriero@colorado.edu.

About Justin Guerriero

Head Sports Editor Justin Guerriero is a city boy from Pittsburgh, PA, who fell in love with the mountains upon touring CU Boulder for the first time prior to his freshman year. He is a die-hard Pittsburgh sports fan and covers CU football, basketball and the Colorado Rockies at the CUI. Justin is a junior with a major in Broadcast Production with minors in history and communications.

Check Also

Pick Six 1000x667

Pick Six: Pac-12 South Champions, preview against Washington

This installment of Pick Six comes after Colorado punched a ticket to the Championship game in Santa Clara.