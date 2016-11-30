Halftime report: Colorado trails CSU 30-27

The University of Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team currently trails the Colorado State Rams at halftime, 30-27.

This basketball Rocky Mountain Showdown in Boulder features two 5-1 teams. The Rams have made just 9 0f 30 shots from the floor but have benefited from the Buffs’ nine turnovers. The Buffaloes have also had trouble with their charity shots, making just 3 of 9 from the free-throw line. The Rams have scored six points off of CU’s turnovers.

Colorado’s leading scorer halfway through the game has been senior guard Derrick White, who’s dropped 11 so far. He hasn’t had much help. Senior forward Wesley Gordon and junior guard Josh Fortune are next on the scoring list; both have scored four apiece. Gordon leads the squad with five rebounds.

So far this evening, the Buffs have made 44 percent of their shots from the floor.

The Buffs have had trouble with CSU’s Emmanuel Omogbo and Nico Carvacho, both of whom have scored nine points at the halfway point. The Buffs have a slight edge in the points in the paint department, having scored 16 compared to the Rams’ 12.

