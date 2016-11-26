Halftime report: No. 9 Colorado leads No. 21 Utah, 13-7

The No. 9 Colorado Buffaloes are leading the No. 21 Utah Utes 13-7 at halftime.

Colorado is trying to recover from mistakes. Utah’s 7 points came from a 55-yard punt return early in the first quarter. The Buffs also had back-to-back drives where they faced third and goal and decided to pass. On both plays a receiver was open, but a bad throw and then a drop forced the team to settle for short field goals.

Senior quarterback Sefo Liufau started his last game at Folsom Field. So far, the quarterback is 10-of-19 for 121 yards. He also has 14 carries for 45 yard and Colorado’s sole touchdown. Most of his passes have been thrown to junior wide receiver Devin Ross. Ross has four catches for 60 yards, including a 42-yard gain.

Thankfully for the struggling offense, this Buffs’ defense has been having a special outing. The Utes’ offense has struggled. Senior running Joe Williams only has 28 yards off of 11 carries.

Junior quarterback Troy Williams has an equally awful stat-line, completing only 4 of his 13 attempts for 30 yards and an interception.

Williams’ pick was the final play of the half. Utah decided to go for it with two seconds left. A Hail Mary was called and senior defensive back Tedric Thompson took the ball in the endzone. He returned it past midfield, but was pushed out of bounds and was unable to get any points off of it.

This game is the last game of the regular season, and a win would mean clinching the Pac-12 South and facing the No. 6 Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship.

Colorado will get the ball to start the second half. They will look to build on their lead in the final 30 minutes.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after time has expired.

