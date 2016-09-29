CU-Boulder ranks among top universities again; Boulder still in top college towns

The University of Colorado appears yet again on the nation’s top college rating lists, ranking highly on US News & World Report’s Best Colleges list as well as the top choice in Best College Reviews’ Best College Towns in America.

CU was named No. 38 in the nation among public universities, and No. 92 among all universities by US News & World Report. The school’s placement on yet another ranked list demonstrates a long streak of continued excellence for the institution. Colorado has also been ranked highly on Forbes in the past.

Boulder also ranked No. 5 in Best College Towns according to Best College Reviews. The town of Boulder has also previously been named the fittest by Business Insider.



“I came out here to go to school, but I’ve already graduated and I’m definitely staying for the town because of how much I love it here,” said Caroline Brugge, who graduated with the class of 2016.

Contact CU Independent News Staff Writer at hanna.whirty@colorado.edu.