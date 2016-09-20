George Takei to speak at CU’s Macky Auditorium in October

George Takei will speak at the University of Colorado on Oct. 26 in an event organized by the Distinguished Speakers Board. Takei’s talk will be in Macky Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. After the lecture portion of the event, there will be a Q&A with Takei.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 10 and are $2 for students and $10 for faculty and staff. They can be purchased with cash only on the first floor of the UMC every weekday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A Buff OneCard is required to purchase student tickets. Community tickets will be available online for $25.

Takei rose to fame by playing Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the U.S.S. Enterprise, on the original series of Star Trek. In more recent years, he starred in a Broadway musical about a World War II-era Japanese-American family sent to live in an internment camp, and has been a vocal advocate for LGBT rights and human rights. He has a large social media presence that he uses to promote these causes.

Contact CU Independent News Staff Writer Carina Julig at Carina.Julig@colorado.edu.