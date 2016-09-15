The Buffs and MacIntyre gear up for Michigan

In recent weeks, the University of Colorado Buffaloes football team — players and coaches alike — have repeatedly stated that the only task at hand is the opponent of that given week.

But come on — how could every player and coach on that roster not be thinking of their week three matchup in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines? Is everyone truly keeping a cool head in regards to this opponent? Well, yes, but at the same time things appear to be more complicated than that.

“Any time that you’re playing a major program that’s at the top of its height right now, doing really well, and you’re playing on the road, there’s always a little more excitement,” head coach Mike MacIntyre said. “[CU players] understand that it’s how we prepare. If you’re not prepared, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, how hyped up you get or how excited you get — it’s all about the preparation.”

“In any week, it’s easy to lose focus because sometimes the weeks leading up [to a game] in preparation can be very long,” senior quarterback Sefo Liufau said last week after the win over Idaho State.

Focus and taking things one week at a time is definitely key to any program. But with that being said, it’s impossible to overlook the fact that the Wolverines are ranked No. 4 in the nation, the exact same position they were in when the Buffaloes pulled of the Miracle at Michigan. The game ended with Colorado defeating the Wolverines in the final seconds on a seemingly hopeless Hail Mary pass in 1994. The Buffs might be on the road and playing an intimidating opponent, but fate could very well be on their side.

With all coincidences of the past and current hype put aside, Saturday’s matchup is more than just a game for the Buffaloes. It will likely serve as a makeshift program performance review.

Fans might justify a blowout loss in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines are a heck of a team. But with the Buffs’ dominating performances in weeks one and two, and given that in both weeks the team has received votes (albeit three total) to be in the AP Top 25, more is expected from this team in 2016.

“You measure yourself after every game and you look at how you play to see if you keep improving,” MacIntyre said. “[The Wolverines are] big and athletic and have a lot of depth … They’re very experienced all over the field and they’ve got a lot of freshmen that they’re throwing in there that are very athletic.”

Saturday’s matchup features two experienced football teams, both of which are hungry for victory. A win for the Buffs on the road against a ranked team would send shock waves through the college football world. So will the Buffs execute a 2016 Miracle at Michigan? Stay tuned. Only time will tell.

