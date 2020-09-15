Boulder County Public Health asks all CU Boulder students to self-quarantine

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Boulder County Public Health issued a strong recommendation for all University of Colorado Boulder in-person students to self quarantine for 14 days.

“Individuals should not leave their residence unless it is for work, class, or getting food to take care of children or parents, or medical attention (including to get tested) that cannot be provided remotely,” said the statement on the Public Health Department’s website.

“Other actions from CU will include supporting students on campus with testing, resources to support the quarantine in place, including food, medical as well as mental health support,” the statement continued. “Additionally, virtual events and programs will be offered to support students to engage outside of the classroom in the safest way possible.”

Recent days have seen a sizable increase in COVID-19 cases across campus, with 77 being reported just one day before the statement was released.

Monday, Chancellor Philip DiStefano sent a campus wide email to the university community.

“We are writing with an update and an urgent request. We need to stop the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases immediately by wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, practicing physical distancing and staying home when experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms,” the email read.

Just a week prior, CU stated that they had no plans to move to online learning or to close campus.

A few hours after the press release was issued, the university sent an email to students.

“Because of a significant rise in COVID-19 cases linked primarily to CU Boulder students, and to protect the health and safety of the community, CU Boulder is fully cooperating with a Boulder County Public Health recommendation issued today: We will be moving to a 14-day quarantine period for our students who live in the city of Boulder. The quarantine period does not apply to CU Boulder faculty or staff,” the email read.

According to the university, students are still allowed to exit their dorms for attending classes, sports, food, medical care, work and exercise.

The university also said they would enforce punishments for student violations.

“Because of the serious public health risks involved, students found in violation of COVID-19 protocols that endanger our community will face strict enforcement of the student code of conduct and the campus health and safety policy,” the email continued.

Despite the university’s previous commitment to an on-campus experience, they are reopening the possibility of taking more extreme measures.

“Boulder County Public Health is prepared to take additional steps, including mandatory stay-at-home orders, if we do not improve the situation.”

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.