What to expect if you host or attend a party

Akirah J. Bradley, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, sent out an eMemo regarding what punishments University of Colorado Boulder plans to enforce for violating COVID-19 related public health restrictions on August 27.

“I think CU is doing an O.K. job with everything,” freshman Kiara Demare said. “I have friends that go to Regents and CSU, and they are getting no information, no prevention programs, no anything.”

CU Boulder defines large gatherings as 10 or more guests, and recommends limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

“I think [the rules will] somewhat help, but in the end, it all depends on each individual student on-campus,” freshman Grace Lehman said. “I don’t want to get in trouble with the school, so I’ll do my best to respect the rules.”

According to the memo, students caught attending or hosting a party or larger gathering will be temporarily excluded from campus, placed on probation, and required to participate in educational sanctions.

As of September 4, 90 positive PCR results were recorded over the week of August 8 to September 4 and 15 on-campus isolation spaces in use.

“I think CU is doing a good job keeping us informed,” Demare said. “But parties are still happening.”

