Power outage impacts East side of campus

Wolf Law, the Fiske Planetarium and residence halls across the East side of Campus suffered a power outage at approximately noon on Monday.

All electronic systems, excluding plumbing and battery operated door locks, shut off. In addition, lights, locks and air conditioning were all affected by the blackout.

The University’s Facilities Management Twitter account tweeted, “We are working to determine the cause [of the outage] and resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Almost an hour after the outage first occurred, power returned to the buildings.

In a statement provided to the Independent, the university said, “The power outage affected the Wolf Law and Fleming Building, as well as multiple residence hall buildings in the area. A contractor working on the Business-Engineering expansion hit a feeder line serving that area of campus, causing the outage. Power was restored in about 45 minutes.”

