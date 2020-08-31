Things to do: week of August 31

Monday:

Blood Drive at Vitalant Center

“CU Blood Drive Week” moved off campus to Vitalant’s Boulder and Westminster donation centers August 22-September 6. All donors are encouraged to make an appointment and must be feeling well and healthy at the time of their donation. Masks/face coverings are required. To schedule an appointment visit the website.

Mathematical Biology Seminar with Sabina Atlus

Department of Applied Mathematics graduate student Sabina Atlus wilt host a virtual event to speak about “promising applications” of cyanobacteria for renewable energy sources and agriculture.

Campus Bike Tour

Bring your bike or rent a B-Cycle to join a casual bike tour on campus and beyond. Be sure to register online prior as space is limited.

Tuesday:

Resumes 101

Career Services teaches how to create a resume.

Campus Green Tour

Take a virtual tour of what makes CU Boulder one of the most sustainable campuses in the United States. The campus currently holds one of the nation’s Gold STARS sustainability ratings.

Guided Painting Class

The Center for Student Involvement and Tracy’s Place will hold a virtual guided paint class of a Colorado Aspen Grove. Be sure to register for this guided class and pick up materials before Tuesday.

Faculty Tuesdays: Piano Duets by Women Composers

Tune in to listen to Pianists Jéssica Pacheco and Alejandro Cremaschi perform duets written by women composers.

Wednesday:

Last day to Add a Class

Wednesday is the last day for CU Boulder students to add a class to their fall 2020 schedule. See the hyperlink for more details.

Last day to join the waitlist for remote, online, or hybrid/remote classes

Wednesday is the last day to join a waitlist for a fall 2020 class. See the hyperlink for more details.

Thursday:

CSI Book Club

Join the CSI Book Club and receive a free book of choice to engage in virtual discussions with members.

Publication Bootcamp

Need help publishing but not sure where to start? The Graduate School and Office of Postdoctoral Affairs invites all graduate students and post-doctorates to join a 12-week Publication Book camp. Be sure to register by September 2nd.

Recruiter Real Talk: Deloitte

Join audit, consulting and tax services firm Deloitte for a 30-minute virtual session about professional development.

How to Find an Internship

Learn tips and tricks on how to find internships from career services.

Friday:

Last day to enroll in a payment plan

Friday is the last day to enroll in a payment plan for fall tuition. See the hyperlink for more details.

Esports Free-for-All

Join CU Boulder Esports and CSI for a day of esports tournaments for games such as Fortnite, Valorent, and Rocket League. Sign up solo or find a team to earn in-game prizes.

First Gen Friday: Trivia

Meet with other first-generation college students and play trivia.

Register for Fall Virtual Careers Fairs

Learn how to register for virtual career fairs and give advice for meeting potential employers. Students will also learn how to use Handshake, CU Boulders job and internship service.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Tessa Stigler at Tessa.Stigler@colorado.edu.