Movies, music and more: 10 things to do virtually this weekend

Being stuck inside doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice having fun. With movies, music, how-tos and fitness guides now being offered online, the CU Independent has compiled a list of 10 things you can do this weekend from the safety of your home.

The CU Independent is not affiliated with any of these organizations or individuals and does not receive financial support from these recommendations.

1. Dinner and a movie with Denver Film

Cost: $12 for a three-day rental and cost of a DoorDash takeout

Rent an international, indie movie from Denver Film for $12. This ticket will also include a $10-off-deal for takeout orders from local Denver restaurants, delivered by DoorDash. Denver Film’s showings come from around the world, including Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Portugal, Romania and the United States.

Cost: $10 for a three-day rental

With the Free Range Dairy initiative, the Dairy Arts Center is showing its independent films online. Current showings include three documentaries: “Slay the Dragon,” a political film about gerrymandering, “The Unruly Mystic: John Muir” and “Beyond the Visible,” a biography of artist Hilma af Klint.

3. Listen to indie artists at the Room Service Music Festival

Cost: Free

From April 24 to 26, Room Service Music Festival will livestream up and coming artists on two virtual stages: Trap Nation and Virtual Nation. The lineup includes more than 50 musicians. RSVP is free, but any donations will go directly to charity, including Sweet Relief and Feeding America.

4. Listen to North Carolina’s folk and country artists in Under One Roof Music Festival

Cost: Free

At 8 p.m. EST from April 24 to 26, Under One Roof Music Festival will stream on social media. The festival features top artists, including Anthony Hamilton, 9th Wonder and Mandolin Orange. All money raised from this livestream concert will go to the North Carolina Arts Foundation, a non-profit that supports local artists.

5. Listen to chamber music on The Violin Channel

Cost: Free

The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra goes live on The Violin Channel (Facebook and Instagram) on April 25 and 26. Check out their Facebook page for more information. Livestream features include living room performances, archival performances and Q&As with the orchestra members.

6. Support new music and emerging composers on Alone Together

Cost: Free

Every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, watch Alone Together on Instagram TV and Facebook Live. The project, spearheaded by Jennifer Koh, features short, solo violin works by 42 composers. Composers donate half of the pieces while half are newly commissioned by ARCO Collaborative.

7. Make your own mala with Darc Moon

Cost: $35 for the kit

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Denver-based company Darc Moon will host a live mala making class on social media. Mala beads are a tool used in meditation. After purchasing the kit on Darc Moon’s website, you can follow the tutorial to create your own.

Cost: $93.96 including tax and fees

It’s a bit pricey, but when is sushi not? The kit includes ingredients for six sushi rolls, two bottles of sake and a Zoom masterclass to put it all together. This is ideal for special occasions, like a date night, quarantine birthdays or holidays.

9. Workout with the Rec Center’s virtual classes

Cost: Free

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Recreation Center’s YouTube channel has at-home workout videos, including core conditioning, mat pilates and bodyweight HIIT as well as guided yoga classes.

You can also sign up for upcoming live Zoom classes: Mat Pilates on April 27 at 11 a.m., Yoga Express on April 28 at 12 p.m. and Glutes, Core and More on April 30 at 4 p.m.

10. Dance over Zoom with Hannah Kahn

Cost: Free

Try out an intermediate modern dance class with Hannah Kahn every Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kahn is a Denver-based modern dance instructor, who teaches barre classes. Her classes incorporate Jose Limon technique and ballet.

Contact CU Independent Arts Editor Isabella Fincher at isabella.fincher@colorado.edu.