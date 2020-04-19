CU Boulder says it will not partially reimburse semester tuition, despite growing calls to do so

Despite a growing push from students and parents, the University of Colorado Boulder will not be reimbursing students for any tuition money this semester, according to CU spokesperson Ken McConnellogue.

“We recognize teaching and learning remotely is not optimal, but we also know CU faculty are working diligently to ensure they are delivering quality, academically rigorous coursework,” McConnellogue said. “We’re glad students are able to continue their educational journeys.”

Over 10,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the university to partially refund the money, with many saying an online education warrants a reduced fee. CU Boulder moved all its classes online on March 15 to protect students, faculty and staff from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Our inability to receive in-person instruction, and being disincentivized from using on-campus facilities is worth thousands of dollars in justified returns,” the petitions page reads.

The university is also facing a lawsuit that was filed earlier this week by a CU Boulder student and her father that alleges CU broke its contract with students by not refunding tuition and fees after moving to online classes. The lawsuit was first reported by BizWest.

“At the end of the day, most of us are at school to learn but also primarily for the piece of paper,” said CU environmental design major Chris McCaffrey. “They need to figure out how to do both and weigh both tracks equally.”

Semesterly tuition is about $6,250 for in-state students and more than $19,000 for those who are out-of-state. Students also pay fees for other activities such as recreational services.

“As an art student, it’s super hard to do online classes in a small apartment,” said CU art major Debbie Bates.

Bates said that online learning is difficult for majors like hers that are more hands-on. She also has not been able to access her locker which contains valuable art supplies.

CU Boulder is refunding students’ remaining room and board expenses for those who have moved out of their on-campus housing. While the university originally said it would not be giving students back their $300 housing deposit, it reversed this decision earlier this month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

