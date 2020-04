The CU Independent wants to see how University of Colorado Boulder students, faculty and staff are keeping themselves protected wherever they may be.

Email a picture of yourself wearing a face mask that you want to show off. Include your full name, a little bit about yourself (i.e. student, faculty, community member) and, if you like, a brief description of your mask, bandana or whatever form of coverage you have!

We may feature your photo on our website and/or social media pages.

Email all photos and information to tips@cuindependent.com.