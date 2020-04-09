CUSG elections end with less than 3% of student voter turnout

The spring 2020 University of Colorado Student Government elections ended with 851 students voting. The Create ticket, running unopposed, won all tri-executive seats while the majority of representative-at-large seats were won by independents.

The Create ticket, consisting of George Conway, Molly Frommelt and Isaiah Chavous, won all tri-executive seats. They ran on the platform of creating a more consistent campus and community. They were the only ticket running for tri-executive.

Independent candidates Emmanuel Howard, Emmett Grundy and Rachel Vela won representative-at-large positions. Julia Foley of the J for Justice ticket also won a representative-at-large position.

The constitutional amendment on the ballot did not pass because the minimum requirement of 10% of the student body voting was not met. Only 2.3% of the student body voted. The amendment would have, in part, established and joined advisory boards and edited the language of the constitution.

