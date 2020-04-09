CUSGNews

CUSG elections end with less than 3% of student voter turnout

by Tory Lysik
Percent of the vote earned by each candidate. CUSG representative-at-large seats were taken by the top four candidates: Emmanuel Howard, Emmet Grundy, Julia Foley and Rachel Vela.

The spring 2020 University of Colorado Student Government elections ended with 851 students voting. The Create ticket, running unopposed, won all tri-executive seats while the majority of representative-at-large seats were won by independents.

The Create ticket, consisting of George Conway, Molly Frommelt and Isaiah Chavous, won all tri-executive seats. They ran on the platform of creating a more consistent campus and community. They were the only ticket running for tri-executive.

Independent candidates Emmanuel Howard, Emmett Grundy and Rachel Vela won representative-at-large positions. Julia Foley of the J for Justice ticket also won a representative-at-large position.

The constitutional amendment on the ballot did not pass because the minimum requirement of 10% of the student body voting was not met. Only 2.3% of the student body voted. The amendment would have, in part, established and joined advisory boards and edited the language of the constitution.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Tory Lysik at tory.lysik@colorado.edu

Tory Lysik is the Senior News Editor at the CUI. She is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism. Tory enjoys writing about politics and social issues. She is also the beat writer for the CU Student Government at the CUI. When she's not writing, she can be found hiking or hitting the slopes.

