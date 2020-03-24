CU Boulder to hold summer classes online

Maymester and most summer session classes at the University of Colorado Boulder will now be held online according to an email sent out by Provost Russ Moore Tuesday afternoon. Moore spoke to Chancellor Phil DiStefano and Interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke before making the final decision.

This applies to Session A (June 1–July 2), C (June 1–July 24) and D (June 1–August 7).

“This decision is based on best judgments about students’ needs at this time and to give our faculty and staff the greatest amount of time to retool courses as appropriate,” Russ Moore said in the email. “As you all know, summer courses, which are key to many students’ progress toward their degrees, will be even more critical to that progress this summer, given the disruptions to instruction in spring 2020.”

Whether Augmester and Summer Session B will be held online has not yet been decided on. The university will make a decision and send out information by April 15. Fall registration will occur as normal starting on March 30.

This story will be updated.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Tory Lysik at tory.lysik@colorado.edu.