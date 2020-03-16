CU Boulder campus: What’s open, what’s not and what do I need to get in?

In a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus cases on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, many facilities and buildings are adjusting their hours, with some closing down indefinitely. Here’s what you need to know:

What’s still open?

Regent Administrative Center

University Memorial Center

Wardenburg Health Center

Norlin Library

All campus dining centers

Most academic buildings also remain open, but students, faculty and staff will now need to use their BuffOne Card to gain access from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. This includes Norlin Library.

What if I lose my BuffOne or have trouble with my card?

You can still get a new card in Room N180 in the Center for Community building. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also contact Access Services at 303-492-6609 during regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours, you can call the Operations Control Center at 303-492-5522 or send them an email here.

What are the hours of places still open?

Regent Administrative Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

University Memorial Center: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday Sunday, March 22: Closed 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, March 23 through Thursday, March 26 Closed on Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 March 30: Resume normal hours

Wardenburg Health Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday Closed on Saturday and Sunday

Norlin Library: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday Closed on Wednesday, March 18 through Saturday March 29th



What is shut down?

Norlin Library branches including: Music Math-Physics Earth Sciences Business pop-ups

The Recreation Center

Any non-affiliated persons who want to access a campus building will need to contact the CU Boulder Police Department.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor tory.lysik@colorado.edu.