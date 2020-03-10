Thousands sign online petition to close CU Boulder amid coronavirus spread

An online petition to close the University of Colorado Boulder campus due to concerns over the continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has garnered nearly 3,000 signatures since its creation Sunday.

“With results of CU Boulder members pending and students returning from study abroad programs located in outbreak hotspots, the University of Colorado Boulder should close until enough testing is done in the Boulder area to determine whether the CU Boulder student body and faculty are at risk,” the petition reads.

The university system is currently awaiting the results of the tests of two people affiliated with the university. Four other people have been tested but their results came back negative. No cases have been confirmed on any of CU’s four Colorado campuses.

Ken McConnellogue, CU vice president for communication, told the CU Independent that while “we are not near the point” of canceling classes, it is an option currently being discussed.

“I’m a student at CU Boulder and I fear that I may contract COVID-19 on campus, endangering myself and others,” wrote Ethan Hanson on the petition’s online response form.

Emma Webb, another petition supporter, called on CU’s system president for decisive action.

“Immunocompromised/elderly staff and students are in danger. As a nation, we are behind on testing, and it will come here whether we like it or not. Mark Kennedy, please close campus for the safety of your students and staff,” Webb wrote.

Julie Blaser, who claims to have a daughter at CU, said students can take online classes in order to prevent the virus’ spread.

Others said some students have already begun avoiding the classroom.

“I am a CU student and there’s a lot students not coming to classes anymore due to the risk of disease. These people along with the rest of the university should not have their grade punished for their safety. Move classes online so we can continue our semester safely,” wrote Catherine Simmons.

As of Tuesday, 17 known cases have been reported in Colorado with Gov. Jared Polis declaring a state of emergency. You can track all current coronavirus cases in Colorado with the CUI’s live map here.

