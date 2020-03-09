CU’s Antonio Alfano, former Crimson Tide DL, suspended indefinitely

Antonio Alfano never got to see any playtime for Alabama and now it may look like the same case for what may be a short career as a Buffalo. The University of Colorado Boulder issued a statement from head coach Karl Dorrell Monday saying that Alfano has been suspended “indefinitely for violation of team rules.” BuffZone beat reporter Brian Howell first reported the news via twitter.

After graduating high school in New Jersey in December 2018, Alfano signed with the University of Alabama. He participated in fall camp with the Crimson Tide but left in September and entered the transfer portal in October, officially enrolling at CU in January.

At one point, Alfano sat comfortably as a five-star recruit for Alabama who was rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the country in 2019 by 247sports.com. Since then, the young player’s career has been an uphill battle. Alfano mentioned to BuffZone in December that his issues at Alabama and eventual exit came from problems with his grandmother’s health. He found it hard to concentrate after she, Victoria Richardson, fell into a coma after a stroke and later died.

“It was just a trying time for me being down there,” Alfano said. “I was kind of also a little frustrated, honestly, with not seeing as much playing time as I would like. I was a little frustrated with that and stuff going on back home. That just made my decision easier.”

Initially, Alfano was recruited to Colorado by former head coach Mel Tucker who departed for Michigan State in February.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

