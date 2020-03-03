CU students flock to the polls to cast their vote in Super Tuesday showdown

Colorado voters will join a chorus of 13 other states Tuesday evening in signaling their support for who should lead the Democratic Party to the White House in 2020. The results of Super Tuesday will likely drastically shape the remaining candidates’ pathways to the nomination with over a third of the available 4,051 pledged delegates up for grabs.

Hundreds of students at the University of Colorado Boulder lined the stairway to the University Memorial Center’s second floor Tuesday, eager to cast their ballot before the polls close at 7 p.m. While some came with a strong feeling about their candidate of choice, most came out of a sense of civic duty.

“I think it’s extremely important for students to get out and vote because it gives us the opportunity to partake in what’s important in our life, the government, and things that affect us directly,” said CU student Annabel Hiben. “The U.S. is a democracy and to choose not to have a say is giving up opportunities to better the community and to better your government and country.”

Voters said they chose their candidate by seeing whose views best align with theirs.

“I think the most important thing is (that candidates) have values that I do,” said CU student Laurel Bennett. “I have strong opinions on gun control, abortion, climate change, things like that.”

“The biggest thing I look for in a candidate is just equal rights between all people,” said CU student Edie Flood.

For some, the recent suspension of candidates’ campaigns has forced them to reevaluate their choice. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he was suspending his campaign Sunday with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar following suit just one day later. Both endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination.

“I was sad Buttigieg dropped, but I think this is going to be a really interesting year,” said CU student Julia Zykan.

With moderate candidates consolidating behind the former vice president, the line between the progressive and centrist wings of the Democratic Party has become more clear. Still, some students are just looking for any candidate they think can defeat President Donald Trump in November.

“Honestly, I’m not sure who I am going to vote for yet, I just don’t want Trump,” said CU student Megan Sweeney.

Colorado results are expected to begin pouring in after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Dawson Drew at dawson.drew@colorado.edu.