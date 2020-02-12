Breaking: CUPD investigating anonymous email sent to faculty in Ketchum

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD) on Wednesday said it is investigating an anonymous email sent to faculty members working in the Ketchum building. CU spokesperson Melanie Parra said while police do not believe the email poses an “an imminent threat at Ketchum or anywhere else on campus,” police were stationed in the building speaking with students and faculty. Parra did not say when the email was sent.

CUPD spokesperson Scott Pribble was reached for comment but said the contents of the email could not be revealed as it is part of an ongoing investigation.

On Twitter, CUPD assured community members it was handling the situation as rumors began to spread.

Earlier today, we received inquiries from concerned community members about a possible threat on campus. We want to assure you there was no indication of any threat to campus. Please share this post so that we can stop any rumors. pic.twitter.com/36gkb3ihVE — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) February 12, 2020

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

