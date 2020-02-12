Breaking NewsNews

Breaking: CUPD investigating anonymous email sent to faculty in Ketchum

by Noelle Videon
The sign outside CUPD headquarters. (Robert R. Denton/CU Independent file)

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD) on Wednesday said it is investigating an anonymous email sent to faculty members working in the Ketchum building. CU spokesperson Melanie Parra said while police do not believe the email poses an “an imminent threat at Ketchum or anywhere else on campus,” police were stationed in the building speaking with students and faculty. Parra did not say when the email was sent. 

CUPD spokesperson Scott Pribble was reached for comment but said the contents of the email could not be revealed as it is part of an ongoing investigation.

On Twitter, CUPD assured community members it was handling the situation as rumors began to spread.

