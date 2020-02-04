CU to hold STEM specific career fair

CU Boulder will be holding a STEM career and internship fair on Thursday in the Glenn Miller Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Employers in fields such as robotics, math and technology will be attending, but students of all majors and degree levels are welcome. A Buff OneCard is required for attendance.

For your best chances at gaining a job or internship, come prepared with a resume and dress appropriately. CU has a list of “5 Quick Tips to Prepare for a Career Fair” to help students.

The event is hosted by various departments including the CU Boulder Graduate School, CU Engineering and Career Services.

Students can also apply for internships and jobs through Handshake, CU Boulder’s main site for student employment outside of campus.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Tory Lysik at tory.lysik@colorado.edu.