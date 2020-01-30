CU Boulder raises surveillance of coronavirus, suspends China abroad programs

Now declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, the deadly coronavirus has caused increased health and safety monitoring across the United States following its outbreak in China. The University of Colorado Boulder said in a CU Boulder Today article Wednesday that it is monitoring the situation and is following guidelines from the Center for Disease, Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure campus safety. There have been five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States so far.

“While the CDC considers this a serious public health concern to monitor, the immediate health risk to the general public is currently considered low in the U.S.,” Gloria Brisson, senior director of medical services, told CU Boulder Today.

The university also announced that it has suspended Education Abroad-sponsored programs to China for the spring 2020 semester following the Department of State’s decision to raise the Travel Advisory Level for China to “Level 3: Reconsider travel.”

The coronavirus, which first broke out in Wuhan in eastern China two weeks ago, is a disease normally contracted by birds and mammals. In humans, it can cause respiratory issues and common cold symptoms. In rare cases, it can be lethal. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The virus is currently said to be a low-risk issue in Colorado after Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials Tuesday deemed a third possible case of the virus negative. There are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Colorado.

Still, CU Boulder staff are asking students to practice healthy habits including washing hands, using tissues and avoiding contact with people who are sick.

