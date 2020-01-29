Colorado women’s basketball set to host No. 10 Oregon State and No. 3 Oregon

The University of Colorado women’s basketball team, fresh off a win over the California Bears, are looking to keep their triumphant streak alive with two tough matchups against No. 10 Oregon State Beavers and No. 3 Oregon Ducks this week. If the team wants any chance of playing deep into March, these two games are must-wins.

The Beavers are rolling into town on Thursday coming off a rough three-game losing streak which Colorado will look to extend. The last time these two teams played, Oregon State got the win 72-60 due to the Buffs’ poor free-throw shooting and struggles producing points in the second quarter. However, there is still hope for Colorado fans. Sophomore guard Emma Clarke is coming off a 14 point performance after CU’s win against California and will be looking to continue that dominance against Oregon State’s experienced backcourt headed by Mikayla Pivec. That game is at 6:00 p.m MST Thursday and student fans that get their early with a Buff OneCard will receive a throwback Buffs T-shirt.

The game to end the week will see Colorado hosting the Oregon Ducks and their walking Triple-Double Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu is currently averaging 17.7 PPG, 8.7 REB and 8.3 AST with 22 career triple-doubles. In the previous matchup between the two teams, Ionescu scored 21 points in a 104-46 victory over Colorado. But Saturday is a fresh start for the Buffs and they are seeking revenge for the disappointing loss earlier in the year. CU will need to lock Ionescu down in order to compete and pull off the upset against the No. 3 team in the country. That game is slotted to begin a 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Student fans who come show their support with a Buff OneCard will get free Chick-Fil-A at the game while supplies last.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

