NewsTo Do

Martin Luther King Day celebration to be held on campus Monday

by Tory Lysik
by Tory Lysik

(Courtesy of University of Colorado)

Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered this Monday for an event on campus titled “Remembering His Life, Renewing His Legacy” from 3 to 5 pm at the University Memorial Center.  The event will feature Boulder alumni and Denver District Court Judge Gary Jackson.

All ages are welcome.  The first hour will consist of a reception followed by a community celebration. Various campus and area organizations are sponsoring the event including the Center for Western Civilization, the City of Boulder Housing and Human Services and St. Aiden’s Episcopal Church. The university has said free parking on campus is available to those attending.

More information can be found here.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Tory Lysik at Tory.Lysik@colorado.edu.

Tory Lysik is the Senior News Editor at the CUI. She is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism. Tory enjoys writing about politics and social issues. She is also the beat writer for the CU Student Government at the CUI. When she's not writing, she can be found hiking or hitting the slopes.

Read More

As cannabis sales steady, sellers remain challenged by how...

Akirah Bradley named interim vice chancellor of student affairs,...

Rec Center offering free week of activities to CU...

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign