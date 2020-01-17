Martin Luther King Day celebration to be held on campus Monday

Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered this Monday for an event on campus titled “Remembering His Life, Renewing His Legacy” from 3 to 5 pm at the University Memorial Center. The event will feature Boulder alumni and Denver District Court Judge Gary Jackson.

All ages are welcome. The first hour will consist of a reception followed by a community celebration. Various campus and area organizations are sponsoring the event including the Center for Western Civilization, the City of Boulder Housing and Human Services and St. Aiden’s Episcopal Church. The university has said free parking on campus is available to those attending.

More information can be found here.

