Scarlet McCauley remembers sitting on the floor of a study room in her University of Colorado Boulder residence hall. A woman’s hands held McCauley’s, her eyes stared into hers. Before she knew what was going on, the woman screamed into McCauley’s face, “Get out of this body!”

McCauley had just experienced her first exorcism. Her minister, Abbey Branson, told her she had “wicked demons” inside her, all because McCauley said she needed to skip Bible study to prepare for an exam.

“Part of me was a little scared, a little embarrassed,” McCauley said. “It was very strange.”

McCauley is one of several former members of Resurrection Church, a local Boulder ministry which has been accused of financial coercion, manipulation and emotional and spiritual abuse.

Since its establishment in 2008, the church has sought university students to become members. Former members who spoke to the CU Independent were all students at CU Boulder when they joined, and hope that by telling their stories CU will do more to end the church’s influence on campus.

Resurection is an offshoot of Faith Christian Church in Arizona which was accused by its members of similar manipulative and cult-like practices, leading the University of Arizona to prevent its members from organizing on campus, according to the Daily Wildcat. An affiliate church, Covenant Christian Church, near the University of New Mexico, faced similar accusations of being a cult. The university banned the church from the campus in April 2016.

Many former members of Resurrection ask why CU Boulder has not followed other campuses’ leads. With the church’s continued presence on CU property, members said students face the threat of falling into an organization that cuts them off from friends and family and creates a culture of anxiety and shame.

Resurrection Church did not respond to multiple interview requests from the CUI.

‘This is not a church’

McCauley’s journey with Resurrection began her first day at CU Boulder in late August 2017. Near the University Memorial Center, McCauley was approached by a church minister, Branson, who asked a jarring question, “If you were to die today, would you go to heaven or hell?”



Confused, McCauley told Branson she believed she would go to heaven. But Branson said the answer was wrong, at least until she joined her church. So she asked McCauley for her phone number.

“I was very put off and I gave her a fake number,” McCauley said, thinking that would be the end of it.

The next day, McCauley said Branson spotted her again near the University Memorial Center. McCauley walked quickly and hoped that having in her headphones would deter Branson from speaking to her. But Branson stopped McCauley, told her she had given a fake phone number and grabbed McCauley’s phone out of her hands to put in her own number.

“I was a bit paralyzed,” McCauley said. “I was just shocked that she put her number in my phone and texted herself.”

Later that night, McCauley told her resident advisor that the interaction made her uncomfortable. But with no direct threat being made, her RA told her there was little that could be done.

That’s when McCauley found a website warning CU students of a “cult” recruiting on campus.

McCauley knew that the woman who approached her was a Resurrection Church recruiter. After reading articles in the CUI in which church members and parents of members discussed instances of abuse and manipulation, she wanted to learn more.

So she texted Branson and said she had changed her mind. She wanted in. It began as a part of a class assignment for McCauley, who ultimately decided to go undercover in the church for nearly a year. Months of isolation, manipulation and academic struggles followed.

During her first sermon at the church, which does not have its own building but instead rents out space at New Vista High School, McCauley said members welcomed her “with open arms.”

Everyone already knew her name, something she felt was a red-flag. Still, the initial friendliness of members made McCauley second-guess herself.

“I would remember thinking, ‘is this a cult? Is it?’” McCauley said. “They’re so nice. They’re about Jesus, they’re about God. And then, of course, I started to see it.”

But McCauley soon became forced to have conversations and make friends within the church. From Bible studies, prayer meetings and Sunday services, the church left little free time for McCauley.

As weeks went on, the church began weighing in on McCauley’s personal life, at one point implying that her mother and sister were sinning for drinking alcohol. Branson even told McCauley not to feel obligated to have a relationship with people who sin just because they’re family.

“(The church) was trying to draw wedges,” McCauley said. “And I could feel it.”

According to Rick Ross, a lecturer and cult intervention specialist, a major sign of a cult is its reliance on isolating members.

“The idea is to control the environment, control information so that people cannot draw upon an outside frame of reference or alternative feedback and perspective to make value judgments,” Ross said.

Ross is the author of “Cults Inside Out: How People Get in and Can Get Out,” as well as the founder of the Cult Education Institute, one of the largest free online databases for information on cults.

“You have a love of your family, and so by eliminating them, they’re eliminating anyone or anything that can compete for their preeminent influence over you,” Ross said.

But McCauley didn’t feel she could leave just yet. She still needed more evidence of Resurrection’s harm towards students.

With her second semester beginning, McCauley became more stressed with demanding classes, but her commitments to the church, whether she liked it or not, “would always come first.”

“Midway through my second semester my grades were tanking,” McCauley said.

When McCauley told Branson that she would have to miss a Bible study to prepare for a midterm exam, Branson would not take no as an answer. She told McCauley she had “something inside of you that’s telling you that school is more important than Jesus and God.” Before McCauley could respond, Branson was already at her dorm in Williams Village, where she performed an exorcism on McCauley.

The church continued to become more controlling over McCauley’s life. Several times McCauley was told by Branson that she needed permission from pastors for her social outings, such as going to a friend’s party or a spring break trip with her sister. Though she was aware of the church’s manipulation, McCauley said she still felt its influence.

“(Branson) would try to get me to say ‘ok I’m not going,’” McCauley said, who did eventually agree not to go to her friend’s party. “When I’m with them, I’m in a different state. I’m very agreeable … I remember leaving that conversation and being like ‘how did (Branson) do that?’”

The above recording of Abbey Branson was collected by Scarlet McCauley. Branson is explaining how there are many people who call themselves Christians but ultimately won’t get into heaven. McCauley says she told Branson she had grown up Catholic, to which Branson said she had not been on the right path until she came to Resurrection.

Isolating members from friends and family became more apparent to McCauley, who said the church used a line from Corinthians 6:14, “Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers” to push people away from non-members.

The church referred to non-members as demons, and told McCauley it was in a war against them.

Friendships outside of the church became strained for McCauley, who said Branson had confonted her about one of her close friends from class who was gay. McCauley said Branson implied that her friend was going to hell.

“She was just like … ‘do you really want to be friends with her if that’s where she’s going?’” McCauley said.

While in the church, McCauley also learned recruitment tactics, though she preferred to call it “poaching.”

Women only stopped women and men only stopped men, McCauley said, who was even told to target students who were “lonely” as well as students with injuries or disabilities. The church told McCauley that praying for students with injuries would be a “gateway” to talking with them about joining the church.

“Their ideal target is a freshman who’s far from home, is feeling lonely, maybe has trouble making friends,” McCauley said.

Shad Groverland, minister of Unity of Boulder Church, said proselyting on campus can at times be harmful. He said when Unity has come to CU Boulder to speak with students, it always did so through a booth.

“It’s unfortunate that the groups that are really good at proselytizing tend to be the ones that are a little bit more extreme in their dogma,” Groverland said. “We’re trying to do it in a healthy fashion.”

Before the beginning of her sophomore year, McCauley decided she had enough, but it didn’t make her any less terrified to leave the church. Eventually she worked up the courage to send a text message to Branson saying she was leaving. Branson never replied.

Over a month after leaving, McCauley was trying to get back to normal life. One day, while walking to her class in Munzinger, she passed Branson near the Recreation Center. Branson, she said, began to follow her.

“I picked up the pace, went right by my class, to the girl’s bathroom and was shaking and had a panic attack,” McCauley said. For the rest of her semester, she began taking alternative routes to her class, worried that Branson might follow her again.

“Still seeing them (on campus) is terrifying,” she said.

McCauley tried for weeks to convince CU to listen to her story and do something to stop the church from recruiting more freshman students. After being “thrown around” to different offices, which included Counseling and Psychiatric Services, all she was told was the church is protected by freedom of speech.

“(CU) should have a responsibility to keep the campus safe,” McCauley said. “They require freshmen to live on campus … and they know about this dangerous and detrimental organization that is targeting freshmen students. And they are not saying anything about it.”

McCauley said she had asked CU to send an email warning students about the church.

“(CU) sends us emails all the time about ‘bundle up cause it’s cold,’ why not inform students ‘watch out, there’s a cult that’s on campus that will stop you?’” she said.

When it comes to off-campus groups unaffiliated with CU Boulder the university “does not have the means to monitor the group’s off-campus activities in an on-going manner,” according to CU Boulder spokesperson Melanie Parra.

“In regards to conduct that jeopardizes safety, there are campus policies and state laws against harassment,” Parra said in an email to the CUI. “If anyone on campus experiences harassment that jeopardizes safety, it’s best to contact CU Police and file a report.”

Ross himself has lectured at over 30 universities around the world. He once lectured at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia after a student left a a religious cult, one he said was similar to Resurrection, and died by suicicde following depression. More recently, Ross was invited to lecture at the University of Arizona to give a panel discussion on destructive groups recruiting on campus.

“The best prevention is awareness and education,” Ross said.

McCauley called CU’s lack of response “neglectful.”

“CU’s dragging their feet about doing anything,” she said. “They are putting students in danger and not doing anything about it.”

“This is clearly not a church,” she said. “This is clearly something more sinister. They break students down, isolate them, make them think that (the church) is their only friend, that they’re their only ticket into heaven. And it’s incredibly sad.”