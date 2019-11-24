Bark Buddies helps students destress with therapy dogs

During the most stressful times of the semester, many students need something that will momentarily help them relax and forget about all of their deadlines. The University of Colorado Boulder offers several programs each semester so that students can take their minds off stress, including Bark Buddies. The program partners with Therapy Dogs of Boulder County (TDBC), staging dogs throughout campus that are ready to snuggle up with students.

On Wednesday afternoon, pups anxiously waited at Norlin Library to receive attention from students.

Several studies suggest that petting animals – whether their own or someone else’s – can be beneficial for a person’s emotional well-being.

Dog owner Sasha Cohen explained that programs like Bark Buddies are good for relieving the tension that students deal with on a daily basis. Cohen is the owner of Kamala, a mini Australian Shepherd that she says brings joy to her life.

“I think that the love of an animal just really tends to lower anxiety and stress levels and calm the nervous system, which is why I have (Kamala),” Cohen said. “She does that for me as well and to bring that energy to people who may not have their own dog is such a beautiful gift.”

Several students echoed Cohen’s sentiments on the importance of Bark Buddies. When many students can’t afford a pet or don’t have time or space to take care of one, programs like Bark Buddies can offer much-needed comfort. Attendees included everyone from undergraduate and graduate students, to people passing through campus who simply wanted to feel the joy of spending time with a dog.

“It makes me feel really relaxed because I’m constantly worrying about finals, constantly worrying about keeping my grades up in order to get scholarships,” said CU student Michelle Valdez while she petted Cooper, an English Labrador. “It’s just nice to sit and relax and enjoy the company of a … pet.”

Wednesday was the last day in November that Bark Buddies came to campus. Throughout the month, therapy dogs also visited the Imig Music Building, Koelbel Building, Gemmill Engineering, Mathematics and Physics Library, and the Earth Sciences and Map Library.

Those who would like to learn more information about or donate to TDBC can do so on its website.

