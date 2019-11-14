Boulder County holds battery collection event in lead up to America Recycles Day

Boulder County’s Resource Conservation Division will be hosting its second annual battery collection event at the Hazardous Materials Management Facility in east Boulder this Thursday for America Recycles Day. The event aims to educate locals on recycling and batteries’ impact on the environment.

Recycling and disposal are approved for all lead-acid batteries and auto batteries as well as rechargeable and button cell batteries.

All batteries 9-volts or larger and all lithium-based batteries must have clear tape on the positive terminal end prior to drop-off. All lithium batteries and batteries with 9 volts or higher should be taped with clear tape so that labels are legible and the potential of fire is prevented.

Dead batteries should be stored in a cool and dry area in a plastic or cardboard container. Boulder County, the City and County of Broomfield and the Town of Erie allow free drop-offs with a valid form of identification. Fees apply for residents dropping off outside of these areas. First-time business customers can schedule a free drop-off appointment by calling 720-564-2225. Drop-off fees apply for damaged batteries.

Residential drop off at the county’s recycling facility is Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Batteries from businesses are accepted on Tuesdays by appointment only.

More information can be found here.

