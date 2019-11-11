CU leaders aid in NCAA ruling to financially benefit student-athletes

The NCAA Board of Governors approved the controversial decision to allow student-athletes to benefit from use of their name, image and likeness on Nov. 5. University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano was on the 25-member board that expects to advance the plan in April. CU Boulder Athletic Director Rick George will also be involved in the process, serving as one of four Division I athletic directors in an 18-member committee known as the NCAA Working Group on State Federal Legislation.

“The NCAA took a major step forward today in supporting student-athletes,” George said in a statement.

DiStefano said in a statement that the NCAA must adhere to its amateur status but the public support surrounding name, image and likeness revenue has factored into his decision.

“We applauded the work that Rick (George) and the committee did,” DiStefano said. “But as Rick said, there are still details that need to be ironed out by the working group. We support changing NCAA rules to allow for name, image and likeness benefits.”

CU Student Government representatives released a statement Nov. 6 commending DiStefano and the NCAA for its decision. It cited a 2015 Pac-12 study detailing the demands a student-athlete faces with “little opportunities for financial independence.” Student-athletes have limited availability for a part-time job and would benefit greatly from compensation, the statement reads, highlighting the importance of student-athletes on campus regardless of their sport.

“Student-athletes, like non-athlete students, deserve the dignity of equitable compensation for the work they put into their sport and their contributions to the campus community,” the statement reads. “We are excited about the opportunities this decision provides for student-athletes at CU, within the PAC-12 Conference, and throughout the country.”

CUSG tri-executives Nicholas Kennedy, Michael Martin and Ryan Passas, as well as Chief of Staff Jessie Bixler, all signed the statement.

