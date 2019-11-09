Food for Fines returns to help students pay for parking tickets

Food for Fines is back at CU Boulder from Nov. 11 to 15. For the entire week, those with parking citations can donate canned foods in place of paying the citation. This applies to all parking tickets issued prior to Nov. 1. One ticket is equal to a minimum of five cans of food.

Students can donate at the Parking Services’ building, located at 1050 Regent Dr. 502 UCB, where the donation table will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the west entrance of the lobby. Students will need to provide a photo ID and license plate number to efficiently access their account.

According to the CU website, “donations will not be valid on citations in collections, on student tuition and fee bill, relocated/booted vehicles, ADA or fire lane/undesignated space violations or any single amount due over $50.” While almost any food items are welcome to be donated, glass jars or glass containers cannot be accepted.

Food for Fines is a partnership between CU Parking Services and Harvest of Hope Pantry, a local Boulder food bank for those experiencing tough times. Anyone with a valid ID and proof of Boulder residency is welcome to “shop” for free.

The Harvest of Hope Pantry especially needs peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna, cereals, chili, canned beans, carrots, corn, peas, fruit and chunky style soups and regular or travel-size hygiene products. Other items will still be accepted. Food items will not be accepted if they are damaged, opened, missing a label or expired.

