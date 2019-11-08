Photos: CU’s Equestrian Team in competition

The University of Colorado, Boulder Club Equestrian Team started off their season with a two-day competition in Parker, CO. Hosted by Denver University, the competition brought other Intercollegiate Horse Show Association teams from across the state and surrounding states to compete at Helicon Show Stables. The team for CU showed off their abilities in classes on the flat and over fences.
Vyla Carter
Vyla Carter is a current CU sophomore studying Strategic Communications and Journalism. Vyla works as a photographer for the CUI and has been with them since freshman year.