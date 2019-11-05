2019 City of Boulder live election results

Welcome to the CU Independent’s live coverage of the 2019 elections. Coverage will be focused on the City of Boulder’s six city council seats as well as three city ballot measures and two statewide propositions. This story will be regularly updated throughout the night as results come in.

11:57 p.m. – Prop DD remains too close to call. A 0.44% difference separates those in favor and those against, with those voting Yes/For leading with a narrow 50.22% of the vote.

11:43 p.m. – Boulder is expected to extend the coroner term limit to five terms, with 54.75% of 72,103 votes in favor of an extension.

11:28 p.m. – Of the total 220,034 active registered voters in Boulder County, 76,792 ballots have been counted. The county is still expecting a turnout of 107,906 voters.

Statewide, voter turnout is at 33.74%, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

11:06 p.m. – Bob Yates has taken a slight 0.4% dip in his lead in the Boulder City Council elections with 10.71% of 109,509 votes. Following him are Rachel Friend at 9.66%, Junie Joseph at 9.56%, Aaron Brockett at 9.31%, Mark Wallach at 8.63% and Adam Swetlik at 8.52%. All six will gain seats on council should they keep their numbers up.

10:51 p.m. – All three city ballot issues are expected to pass with overwhelming support. As a result, Boulder will implement a 40% sales tax on vaping products, extend open space funding for another 20 years and allow loans to middle-income Boulder households.

10:38 p.m. – Prop DD is still too close to call, with 1,232,930 voters split evenly on the issue.

9:59 p.m. – Prop CC is expected to fail with only 44.22% of the vote in its favor. Prop DD remains to close to call.

9:51 p.m. – All three city ballot issues have strong support to pass.

Issue 2G has 81.51% of the vote in its favor.

Issue 2H has 84.53% of the vote in its favor.

Issue 2I has 66.21% of the vote in its favor.

9:40 p.m. – The Secretary of State’s office is reporting 35 of 64 counties. Support for Prop CC is at 44.25% while support for Prop DD is at 49.93%.

9:22 p.m. – Nearly half of all state counties have reported votes. About 55.70% of 1,187,360 voters have voted against Prop CC and 50.04% of 1,183,982 voters have voted against Prop DD.

8:50 p.m. – Prop CC and DD remain tight between voters. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has recorded 19 of 64 counties, with 44.41% of 1,100,336 voters supporting Prop CC and 49.88% of 1,097,317 voters supporting Prop DD.

8:30 p.m. – Bob Yates is continuing to lead the pack in the Boulder City Council race with 10.75% of 103,228 votes.

Following him is Rachel Friend with 9.62% of the vote, Junie Joseph with 9.51% of the vote, Aaron Brockett with 9.30% of the vote, Mark Wallach with 8.65% of the vote and Adam Swetlik with 8.52% of the vote. Those six are currently all in the running for council seats.

8:23 p.m. – Twelve of 64 counties are reporting according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Around 56.25% of the 1,047,600 recorded votes are against Prop CC. About 50.26% of 1,044,859 votes are against Prop DD.

8 p.m. – Nine of 64 counties are reporting, with voters still locked in a near 50/50 vote on the two statuary props.

7:45 p.m. – Seven of 64 counties are reporting on the two statewide propositions. Voters are nearly split on both issues.

7:40 p.m. – Five of 64 counties are reporting on the two statutory propositions.

Support for Prop CC statewide is at 44.12%, with 348,760 of 790,485 voters in favor of the initiative.

Voters statewide are also split on Prop DD, with 50.89% of 788,333 voting Yes/For it.

These results are according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

7:25 p.m. – A huge majority of voters, 81.91%, are in favor of Ballot Issue 2G, which looks to put a 40% sales tax on tobacco vaping products. So far the county has counted 13,167 votes.

About 11,122 of voters have voted in favor of Ballot Issue 2H which looks to extend a 15 cent sales tax toward Boulder Open Space.

Issue 2I, which looks to provide loans to middle-income Boulder households, has 8,430 of 13,078 votes (64.46%) in its favor.

7:15 p.m. – Three of 64 counties are responding so far to votes on the two statutory propositions.

Support for Proposition CC is growing with 31,402 votes, or 64.50% of the voters, in favor of the proposition. The initiative would end statewide tax returns under TABOR, instead redirecting money towards K-12 schools and higher education.

Voters are less aligned on Proposition DD, which looks to legalize and tax sports betting in Colorado, with 48,466 of voters nearly split on the issue.

7:05 p.m. – The first results for city council are in. Incumbent Bob Yates leads with 7,097 votes or 10.69% of the vote. Six seats are up for election tonight.

About 49,310 ballots have been counted so far with Boulder County expecting an estimated 107,906 by the end of the night.

7 p.m. – The polls have closed!