CU Boulder Staff Council holding blood drive

The CU Boulder Staff Council is holding a blood drive on Nov. 5, 6 and 7 in the Student Recreation Center and on East Campus.

This blood drive is one of five that the Staff Council holds on campus annually. Other blood drives occur at the end of August, the beginning of February, the beginning of April and mid-June. Over 300 people donate at each of these drives, Staff Council Administrator Lauren Thompson said.

Thompson recommended that donors allocate one hour for donations, as well as eat a full meal and drink water. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good overall health. Further eligibility requirements for donations can be found here.

Those volunteering for the blood drive aid in the organization of the drive and encourage others to donate blood.

Each donation can potentially save up to three lives, Thompson said. However, blood center reserves are “critically low.“

“Every two seconds someone needs a unit of blood,” Thompson said, “but only 4% of Colorado’s population donates blood.”

Thompson added that in February 2020, Staff Council plans to partner with Our Center and CU Athletics to combine the blood drive with a food drive. Those who bring six or more canned food items will receive a promo code for two tickets to a women’s basketball game at CU. More details on this arrangement will come as February approaches.

The times and locations for the blood drive are listed below:

Nov. 5, 6 and 7: Ice rink overlook in the CU Student Recreation Center, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: Bloodmobile in front of the Administrative and Research Center (ARCE), East Campus, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Donors will receive a free CU long sleeve shirt for donating.

Those seeking additional information on donating and volunteering can contact Thompson at lauren.c.thompson@colorado.edu or (720) 333-0675.

