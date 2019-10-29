2019 Boulder election voter guide: Candidates and issues

Welcome to the CU Independent’s 2019 City of Boulder election guide. Below you can find a list of candidates running for city council as well as information on state-wide propositions and city ballot measures.

How to vote and when:

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Ballots must be cast before 7 p.m. to be counted. Registered voters can either send in their mail ballot, drop off their ballot at a 24-hour dropbox or cast a ballot in person at a Voting Service and Polling Center.

Below is a list of all four 24-hour Ballot Drop Boxes:

Broadway and Iris Avenue in Boulder

2025 14th Street in Boulder

1669 Euclid Avenue (located outside on the sidewalk south of the building, closest to Euclid Street entrance of the building)

1360 Gillaspie Drive in Boulder

Voters can also cast their ballot at the University Memorial Center’s Voting Service and Polling Center located in rooms 382–386. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays. Hours will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Know the candidates:

There are 15 candidates running for six available seats on Boulder City Council. The CUI reached out to all candidates, whose responses are included below. Candidates Aaron Brocket, Andy Celani, Gala Wilhemina Orba, Susan Peterson and Bob Yates did not respond to requests.

Aaron Brocket:

Aaron Brocket is running for reelection and has served on city council since 2015. He has lived in Boulder for 13 years and served on the Boulder Planning Board from 2011 to 2015.

Brocket has proposed a transportation mobility fee for residential and commercial properties that would be based on the amount of traffic each property generated. This money, Brocket said, can be used to improve roadway maintenance, safety and increase transit service.

He wants to focus on building housing along transit corridors to provide as many people as possible with access to public transportation.

Andy Celani:

Andy Celani has lived in Boulder for 44 years and has owned and operated two businesses, Smooth Motors and Andy’s Towing.

Celani has been critical of Boulder’s Transportation Master Plan, an investment of about $200 million annually. The plan looks to enhance safety for pedestrians on the road and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while distancing the city from its reliance on the Regional Transportation District. Celani would rather see an accelerated timeline of RTD’s proposed rail line from Denver to Boulder and Longmont.

He supports proprietary taxes on Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. Celani is also open to charging vehicles that use open space as a source for money toward open space repairs.

Paul Cure:

Paul Cure is a businessman who has lived in Boulder for 26 years. He is the co-founder of Cure Organic Farm and owner of Mea Culpa Productions. He is the vice president of Historic Boulder and a Conference on World Affairs committee member.

Cure’s top priority is to implement Boulder Bucks, a currency initiative wherein shoppers donate 1% of the value of purchases to their choice of the arts, Boulder open space or transportation. Cure says this would provide funding for local needs without a tax increase.

He also wants to see the construction of Alpine-Balsam community hub move to a private/public partnership, with the land being leased on a 99-year term allowing for the city to excuse itself from being in the development business and concentrate on funding sources over the long term.

“I want to see things move forward, but I want them to move forward and evolve in a considerate way from where we have been,” Cure said.

When asked why students should vote for him, Cure said he is “dedicated to including students in the process of city council.”

Brian Dolan:

Brian Dolan has lived in Boulder for 41 years and owns his own business, High Altitude Motors. He is a volunteer organizer for TEDxBOULDER and co-president of Share-A-Gift, a non-profit providing children of low-income families with holiday gifts.

A priority for Dolan is managing Boulder’s ever-increasing growth and development in “smart, strategic ways.”

“No city can remain static, but development needs to result in real benefits to the community such as the creation of parks, higher percentage of affordable housing and better social services,” Dolan said.

He wants to protect open space in Boulder, which he said is experiencing “wear and tear” as the city’s population increases. Dolan also wants more affordable housing for our low- and middle-income residents, especially for civil servants such as educators and first responders.

“I want to make sure all voices in the community are heard when it comes to citywide decisions,” Dolan said. “This includes the CU student community.”

Benita Duran:

Benita Duran has lived in Boulder for 26 years and has worked for the city for nine years and served for several years as the assistant Boulder City Manager. She is currently a Boulder Community Health board member.

The key issues Duran is hoping to tackle are housing attainability, good governance and accountability, environmental sustainability, economic and fiscal health, and transportation and mobility funding. She said she wants to rebalance the city’s budget.

“I believe we can prove and save money and time by taking a closer look at how the city does business and what we can do more efficiently to cut red tape,” Duran said.

As a graduate of CU and the mother of a college student, Duran said she has a “sensitivity to the issue of students.”

“We need to have a more diverse mix of people all ages, walks of life … that’s my ultimate goal.”

Rachel Friend:

Rachel Friend has lived in Boulder for five years and has worked in county, state and federal government legal offices. She has served in leadership positions with Moms Demand Action and South Boulder Creek Action Group.

Friend wants to work closely with CU on moving the stalled flood mitigation project of CU Boulder South, which she said is moving “at a snails’ pace.” She said she views most issues through a “social justice lens” and wants to improve the city’s prioritization of projects.

“We have world-class staff who should be empowered to think creatively and lead Boulder boldly forward,” Friend said. “Data and facts should underpin our decisions, and transparency needs to shine through at all levels. Especially where transportation, housing, and climate change are concerned.”

She said she has two children currently attending CU and is aware that her generation has not “met our obligation to set the current college generation up for success.”

Junie Joseph:

Junie Joseph is a second-year CU law student. She worked as an intern for the Obama Administration under the Domestic Policy Council. She has served as a global law and development fellow on an United States Agency for International Development (USAID) project in Côte D’Ivoire in West Africa as well as a Human Rights Officer within the United Nations Mission to the Central African Republic.

Joseph has a focus on socioeconomic diversity and political inclusion matters. She wants to tackle a lack of affordable housing which she said plays “a major role in all the forms of inequality we see and experience in Boulder.” As a council-member, Joseph said she will “advocate for increasing the housing stock in Boulder through environmentally friendly, responsible and equitable policies.”

She wants to lessen the city’s dependency on cars by adding more bus stops to facilitate the travels of students, young children, people with disabilities and the elderly. Joseph also wants to bring more sustainable energy to Boulder with better-equipped charging stations for electric vehicles.

“It took me several months to find housing that was within my price range,” Joseph said. “So, I understand the issue facing thousands of young people and students. If elected to city council I will be the voice for the youth, students, minorities, working-class people and renters.”

Corina Julca: