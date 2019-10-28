Matt and Kim slated to bring dance-pop to Denver’s Ogden Theater

Ten years and six studio albums after Matt and Kim broke out into the dance-pop music scene, the duo has embarked on the “Grand 10 Year Celebration Tour,” a commemoration of their 2009 breakthrough album “Grand.” They are slated to perform at Denver’s Ogden Theater Tuesday.

The Brooklyn-based dance rockers are known for their infectious pop-tinged hits with wild energy that draws influence from pop-punk and hip-hop. Since beginning to perform together in 2004, Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have received numerous accolades for their chaotically joyous work, including RIAA certified platinum status for their lead single “Daylight” and an MTV Video Music Award for “Lessons Learned,” which features the duo stripping naked in Manhattan’s Times Square.

The pair is known for their energetic live shows, which NPR has described as “a raucous live juggernaut.” They began their career playing shows in close-quarters lofts before receiving roles at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Coachella and Firefly. Despite their rise to stardom, the band’s riotous live performances have been a “bottomless pit of performance energy.” Featuring cascades of balloons and confetti bursts, along with audience-incorporating dance routines and sing-alongs, Matt (keys) and Kim (drums) seek to bring a jubilant dance party to every venue they come to.

On Tuesday, Matt and Kim will engage fans with a performance that will feature the duo playing “Grand” in full, among other fan-favorite anthems from their catalog. They will also include a special look-back that celebrates ten years of their music project and their countless live shows across the world.

Tuesday’s show will undoubtedly bring a high energy mosh pit to Denver. Tickets and information can be found here. Matt and Kim’s breakout album “Grand,” along with the rest of their discography, can be found here.

