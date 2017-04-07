Longmont Police ask for help in ongoing search for missing 19 year old, Aravind Elangovan

On March 31, 19-year-old Aravind Elangovan of Longmont left his Longmont home, in the area of Harvard Street and Humboldt Circle, around 11 p.m, not having been seen since.

Since his disappearance, the Longmont Police have cited that the manner in which he left his house was without pants or shoes. Police also have said his possible history of mental illness may make him a risk to himself. However, his sister, Darla Elangovan, has refuted claims that he suffers from any mental disorders.

“Media has been describing him as someone with mental illnesses. However, this is incorrect,” Darla said. “He has no history of mental illness.”

Police also stated that he left without a car, phone, wallet or cellphone, and may be trying to find his way to Brown University, where he attends school.

Aravind is 6’1” and 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long black wool coat, a blue t-shirt and boxer shorts.

According to Jason Hay, a spokesperson for the Longmont Police Department, the search is still active, but there have been no confirmed sightings since Aravind went missing.

Longmont Police are asking for any information or sightings to be directed to (303) 651-8501.

