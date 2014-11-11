Countries to consider for studying abroad

Thinking about studying abroad? Many foreign universities offer free or reduced tuition rates.

CU students can take classes in a county of their interest, and maybe even receive a degree there. “The CU-Boulder community has a broader world view, has a richer understanding of other cultures and is more tolerant of differences as a result of educational experiences,” reads a statement from the Office of International Education at CU.

In the academic year of 2012-2013, 1,187 CU students participated in study abroad programs, 690 of whom went to Europe.

On Oct. 29, The Washington Post published research about universities for Americans abroad, based on tuition and programs offered in English. The result showed that many European countries offer degrees and programs in English for little to no tuition. Overall, seven countries made the list: Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, Slovenia, Finland and Brazil.

Germany

Germany’s government has decided on tuition-free universities throughout the country. Those universities are mostly public and well-ranked internationally. They receive special government funding and offer about 900 programs in English, giving Americans the opportunity to study abroad without knowing German.

Claudine Oppel, 19, an exchange student from Berlin, came to CU this fall for her senior year. She emphasized cultural differences and that students, if they decide to go abroad, should be open-minded.

In addition, there are differences between German and American universities. Referring to her university, the Free University of Berlin, Oppel talked about differences regarding the campus in comparison to CU.

“It’s not a typical campus, not like America,” Oppel said. “Most things take place off-campus. There is not really a community like here at CU.”

Oppel said students must be careful when choosing a country for studying abroad. It is important to keep in mind that Germany, especially Berlin, is not Boulder. People have different values and a different history.

Finland

Finland’s universities are free for Europeans and Americans. Keeping cultural differences in mind is a point where Oppel and Oscar Henriksson, 26, an international grad student from Finland, agree on.

“Fins are more reserved than Americans, so at first it might be harder to connect with them,” said Henriksson. “But once you’ve been there for a while you can make good friends.”

He added, “I do not know much about the universities in my country. I began studying in Sweden, finished my bachelor’s and came to CU.”

Sweden

Sweden is another country where Americans can study programs in English, but universities are usually expensive for undergraduate studies. Only PhD programs are free.

“Sweden offers some of the world’s most cost-efficient college degrees,” said Rick Noack, an Arthur F. Burns Fellow at The Washington Post.

“Sweden is a great place,”Henriksson said. “One big cultural thing in Sweden is drinking coffee. It is typical to get together with friends and have some coffee and pastries.”

He also mentioned that almost everyone in Sweden speaks English, so there is no need for students to learn Swedish.

Norway

Norway also has free-tuition for international students, but the cost of living is very high. The system in Norway is similar to the one in the U.S. — classes are quite small and the professors are easy to approach. In addition, many programs at Norwegian universities are offered in English.

France

France’s public universities only charge a fee of $200 for most of their programs. Some of the programs are available in English, but most of them are offered by private, expensive universities. Some French universities even offer dual-degrees in corporation with American colleges.

Anna Sawtelle, 19, a sophomore advertising major, said she wants to study abroad in France: “There is so much history and beauty there.”

“I also truly believe in the power of travel and being in a foreign place in order to better discover who you are,” Sawtelle said. “Traveling puts you in a different context where there are minimal worries and you have lots of time to think about what you want out of this life and out of the world.”

Slovenia

The last European country on the list is Slovenia. Slovenia offers 150 programs in English and inexpensive tuitions. But unlike the other countries, none of its universities made the recent World University Ranking, a ranking published by the British magazine Times Higher Education.

Brazil

Brazil was listed as the only non-European country. Two of its universities were ranked in the top 400 in the World University Ranking. Most programs are taught in Portuguese, Brazil’s national language; only a few courses are taught in English. Yet universities charge only a small fee for students.

The Washington Post’s Noack said, “Brazil might be better suited for exchange students seeking a cultural experience rather than a degree.”

The list of alternative study opportunities for American students also included the link to the website studyportals.eu, where students can have a look what courses are available in English in Europe. Seven countries are listed as alternatives for Americans to take classes abroad, or even pursue a degree.

Both Henriksson and Opel said that studying abroad is a great experience. Students should be open-minded and prepared. Familiarize yourself with the way of life in a country before you go, so the cultural shock will not be as big.

Overall, when it comes to studying abroad, Henriksson and Opel advise CU students to “just do it.”

