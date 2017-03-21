Kehlani reveals her different sides with “SweetSexySavage”

Born Kehlani Parrish on April 24, 1995, to a drug addicted mother and father who died at a young age, artist Kehlani’s passion for music developed under the care of her aunt. Kehlani raves that her aunt introduced her to the powerful woman artists that inspired her interest in singing.

It is clear that Kehlani has drawn inspiration from her idols, like Aaliyah and TLC, with her smooth vocal styling and sexy beats. Before her fame, she joined a band of young performers that called themselves Poplyfe. The group were finalists on the hit show, America’s Got Talent, with Kehlani front and center on vocals. Although they did not win, she got attention from the show’s host Nick Cannon, who later helped sign her to Atlantic records in 2015.

Kehlani’s latest album, SweetSexySavage, released this year shortly after a suicide attempt, is her comeback to music, and the spotlight. In a radio interview in January, the singer touched on the fact that women are expected to fit into a certain mold in society, and to act a certain way. With this album, she wanted to spread the message that she is a multifaceted woman and confident with who she is, and that she wants other girls to feel the same. In the interview, she also spoke to how the songs on the album were completely opposite from one another — they all display a different side of her. Thus, the title SweetSexySavage was born.

The first song that comes to mind when thinking of the Kehlani I know is “Thank You.” The song is a tribute to those that have supported her career, and the difficulties she had this past year. The song starts with mellow piano chords followed by a steady beat and vocals. The artist displays her gratitude with the lyrics, “So this is a, sincere, unscripted / Unwritten for all that you’ve given, forgiving / I’m driven / I wanna be better than I was / better than I am / So I say / All I’m trying to say is, ‘I thank you.'”

Following the chorus, an echo of a gospel choir is introduced that adds to the dreamy aspect of the track. As a fan, this makes me proud to hear that after the dramatic events of last year, Kehlani has picked herself up and is thankful to be alive.

Of course, we cannot ignore the artist’s sex appeal. The harmonies in the track “Distraction” have major sexy vibes. In this song, Kehlani uses her deep and sultry voice, backed up by a slow beat, to tell a guy that she needs a distraction, and for him to give her all his time. Lyrically the song is not very complex, but the bridge mentions how she is willing to risk it all for the ideal guy. Get in line boys, because Kehlani is a woman that knows what she wants.

The track “Undercover” contributes to this sexy theme. Spanish guitar begins the song, adding a bit of spice to the album. It is followed by a catchy beat and a play on words from “Don’t Matter” by Akon: “You know they don’t wanna see us together but it don’t matter, no.” Although the song is quite short, the loop of the chorus reminds us of a rebellious and forbidden love.

The savage in Kehlani is introduced in the hit single “CRZY.” With the lyrics “If I gotta be a bitch, Imma be a bad one,” we are shown her badass side. The combination of R&B and trap influences will make female listeners want to break out in dance and declare their status as “CRZY” and independent women. You go, girl!

Another savage track is “Too Much,” an anthem for strong and self-aware women, with the lyrics “I’m too much of a boss, baby it’s your loss, now you gotta live with it.” The track screams post break-up comeback. The lyrics paint a picture of a recently ended relationship and the realization that the man downgraded, and the woman can do far better than him. Perhaps it’s referring to either one of her exes from 2016. The bridge mimics a sassy phone call with what sounds like a recorded voicemail, as Kehlani reminds a man of how his actions speak louder than his words. Telling a man you’re too good for him is definitely an act of savagery.

This album is nothing short of a musical comeback for Kehlani. It is also a message to the world of who she is. By showing us numerous aspects of herself, she is telling women that it is okay to break the mold and not be afraid of being loud and sassy.

Given the past year’s events regarding the status of women in this country, it has been difficult to make our voices heard. Kehlani shows how being sexually liberated, yet sensitive, is something we need to fight for. And the 19 tracks on this album show everyone Kehlani is here to stay.

Written by CU Independent Arts Staff Writer Liz Roper.