CU lacrosse downs No. 6 Penn State on the road, moves to 7-0

The University of Colorado women’s lacrosse team stayed perfect over the weekend, taking down the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions on the road on Sunday afternoon, 16-11.

The Buffs, ranked No. 10 themselves, battled back from a 7-5 halftime deficit, outscoring Penn State 11-4 in the second half to escape Pennsylvania with a solid win over another top-tier program.

Colorado drew first blood thanks to a goal by senior attacker Katie Macleay within the first four minuets of the game. Sophomore midfielder Miranda Stinson picked up the assist.

Penn State would dominate for close to 25 minutes following Macleay’s goal, as the Nittany Lions scored four unanswered and seven out of the following nine goals scored in the game. With 12:37 left in the first half, Penn State commanded the game with a 7-3 lead.

Bouncing back the Buffaloes scored four unanswered goals of their own, carrying over into the second half. Senior attacker Cali Castagnola notched the first, followed by another by Macleay.

After Macleay’s goal, her 16th of the year, junior attacker Darby Kiernan netted an unassisted goal and senior attacker followed suit with another unassisted score about three minutes later, tying the game at seven with 27:19 left to play.

After an on and off first half, CU stepped up as a unit and outmuscled Penn State in the remaining 30 minutes. Stinson scored five goals by herself, which led the team, while Kiernan added four.

Stinson’s first two goals, beginning at the 16:38 mark in the final half, kicked off a 7-0 run by the Buffs. Penn State outscored Colorado 3-2 in the final 11 minutes but it was not enough, as senior goaltender Paige Soenksen stepped up in the net and did shut down the Nittany Lions’ attack. Soenksen had 16 saves in the victory.

The Buffs outshot Penn State in the game, 35-31 but had 16 turnovers compared to the Nittany Lions’ 11.

Up next for Colorado is a home game vs. Winthrop on Wednesday, March 15. The game will begin at 3 p.m. MST at Kittredge Fields on campus.

