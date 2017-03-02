Halftime Report: Buffs lead the Cardinal, 41-35

The University of Colorado men’s basketball team is currently hosting the Stanford Cardinal at Coors Events Center in a tight showdown between two similarly matched Pac-12 teams. After 20 minutes of play, Colorado leads Stanford 41-35. The last time the visiting team had the lead was at the 4:30 mark left in the half.

The Buffs are having a monster night from behind the arc so far. Colorado is shooting 50 percent from three-point range, having sunk 6-of-12 shots from deep thus far.

Stanford has tried to shut down Colorado’s most proficient player, senior guard Derrick White, with extra defensive coverage. Despite the extra defense, White has found ways to be productive for the CU offense, managing seven points and four assists.

Also having a solid night for the Buffs so far is junior guard George King, who has eight points for Colorado, six of which comes from deep balls. Freshman forward Lucas Siewert has been nearly perfect shooting this evening. Siewert has gone 2-of-2 from deep and has made a foul shot for a total of seven points.

The Buffs have also done well to limit Stanford big man Reid Travis under the basket, holding him to just five points at the half.

Colorado is shooting 53 percent from the field, besting the Cardinal’s mark of 50 percent.

The Buffaloes will look to continue to maintain their dominant style of play in the second half.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after the game ends.

