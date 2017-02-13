Buffs edge Cal on the road in nailbiter 64-59, breaking long losing streak in conference road games

After a hard loss to Stanford on Friday, the University of Colorado Buffaloes traveled to Berkeley, California, to take on the Golden Bears Sunday. Colorado (14-11, 4-10 Pac-12) defeated Cal (17-9, 5-9 Pac-12) 64-59. This was the Buffs’ first conference road victory in 16 tries, breaking a losing streak that dated back to the 2015 season.

The Buffs led wire-to-wire. It was a refreshing win after CU led for most of the Stanford game and let the game slip away to the Cardinal in the final quarter.

But it wasn’t an easy win. After going up 24-16 in the first quarter, Cal went on to outscore Colorado 28-23 in the second and third quarters. The Golden Bears tried to claw their way back in the final 10 minutes and came close, but the Buffs hung on, scoring an uplifting road win in the process.

CU walked away with a win despite being edged in rebounding 41-37. Cal also shot slightly better from the field, making about 41 percent of its shots. Colorado went 25-of-71 from the floor, good for a 35 percent make rate.

Colorado led by three entering the fourth quarter, and Cal went on various runs that CU had trouble ending. However, the Buffs were able to make stops in the final minute. Sophomore guard Kennedy Leonard made the play of the game to secure the win, nailing a three-pointer with 38 seconds left, putting CU up 62-57.

Cal’s Kristine Anigwe hit a jumper with 24 seconds left to bring California within three, but Leonard made two free throws with 10 seconds left to play, sealing the win for the Buffs.

Leonard had a stagnant night on offense, scoring just nine points on the night, but did lead the team with seven assists. She made just two shots on 11 tries.

Junior center Zoe Correal was the star of the show on Sunday. She set career highs in both points and rebounds en route to her first double-double of conference play. A Bay Area native, Correal had 16 points and 15 boards.

Sophomore guard Alexis Robinson had a solid game, as well. She contributed 15 points and was second on the team behind Leonard with six assists.

Colorado will look to build on its momentum when it hosts the Oregon State Beavers on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.

