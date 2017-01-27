CU football assistant coach, Joe Tumpkin, resigns from team amid domestic violence complaint

Joe Tumpkin, University of Colorado’s assistant and safeties coach for the past two seasons, has resigned from the team after being asked to do so. This comes amid expected criminal charges stemming from a restraining order filed against the coach by an ex-girlfriend.

The ex-girlfriend alleged that Tumpkin physically assaulted her multiple times during the course of their relationship. As time went on, the beatings became more severe during their brief time living together in the summer of 2015, the complaint said.

In January, the ex-girlfriend filed for a temporary restraining order against the coach, citing the same incidents, according to the Daily Camera. Tumpkin has not been arrested nor charged at the time of writing. Charges are expected by Broomfield police, though specific charges are unknown. This is after a criminal investigation was opened by Broomfield police in response to the case.

Tumpkin waived the right to a hearing regarding a permanent restraining order the woman sought. The order has been granted, Daily Camera writer Mitchell Byars reported on Twitter.

Tumpkin was suspended by the team on Jan. 10. He will receive a total of $79,299 from the university, which includes $34,000 for two months of severance pay, $29,607 for unused vacation time and $15,692 as a one-time compensation for the Buffs’ bowl game appearance this season.

Tumpkin called plays for the defense during its Alamo Bowl appearance after former defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left CU to take the same position at Oregon.

