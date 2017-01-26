[the_ad_group id="10009"]
A protester chants during protests outside of Milo Yiannopoulos's speaking event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

PHOTOS: Protests erupt outside of Milo Yiannopoulos event at CU Boulder

People from across Colorado gathered around the Mathematics building at CU Boulder on Wednesday after noon to watch, protest and witness the chaos around controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

A Naropa student Blake Marcelle (lower right corner) stands with fellow anti-Milo Yiannopoulos protestors before Yiannopoulos’s event began on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
Juan Carl, a Colorado State University student and President Donald Trump supporter, is flanked by two anti-Trump protestors before the Milo Yiannopoulos speaking event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
A Trump supporter holds a sign away from anti-Trump protestors which said, “All hail the god emperor Trump” before Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

Unlike protests in Denver over the past weekend, these featured some masked protestors who came angry over Trump’s victory, Yiannopoulos’s event being allowed at CU and what they claim is a growing rise in fascism in the United States.

Juan Carl’s pro-Trump signs are ripped up by anti-Trump protestors before Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
After getting his phone stolen, a Trump supporter (left) is pushed away by an anti-Trump supporter during Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
A Trump supporter holds his temples after being punched in the head as an anti-Trump protester is about to throw another punch during Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

Anti-Trump chants occasionally turned violent as altercations occurred between Trump supporters and those chanting lines of, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascists USA.” Masked protestors accused supporters of being Nazis and ripped “Make America Great Again” hats from their head — some hats were later burned.

A Trump supporter, wearing the Confederate flag, had her Trump hat stolen off of her head by masked protesters outside of Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
A Trump supporter wearing the gay pride flag gives the finger to a anti-Trump protestor outside of Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
A “Make America Great Again” hat burns along with a Confederate flag during the protests outside of the Milo Yiannopoulos event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

Unmasked, masked and Trump supporters alike worked to stop the violence, yet tensions remained palpable through the end of the event.

Caleb Miller stands with fellow CU math students as they chant “normalize vectors, not hate” during Milo Yiannopoulos’s event on campus on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

Capping off an eventful night, two masked protestors were violently arrested in the parking lot outside of the Benson Earth Science building.

A protester holds up a middle finger to a police officer during protests outside of Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
Two masked protesters attempt to run away from police officers after Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event on Jan. 25, 2016. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
A Boulder police officer stands in front of chanting crowds after Milo Yiannopoulos’s speaking event on Jan. 25, 2016. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Multimedia Managing Editor Jackson Barnett at jackson.barnett@colorado.edu.

About Jackson Barnett

Jackson Barnett is the Multimedia Managing editor as well as photographer and writer for the CUI. He reports on breaking news, in depth features and culinary explorations in the college kitchen.

Check Also

Trump pushes for DAPL, but protestors, law stand in his way

Trump signed executive actions hoping that the Dakota Access Pipeline gets completed. Following through isn't that simple. By Jackson Barnett