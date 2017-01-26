PHOTOS: Protests erupt outside of Milo Yiannopoulos event at CU Boulder

People from across Colorado gathered around the Mathematics building at CU Boulder on Wednesday after noon to watch, protest and witness the chaos around controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Unlike protests in Denver over the past weekend, these featured some masked protestors who came angry over Trump’s victory, Yiannopoulos’s event being allowed at CU and what they claim is a growing rise in fascism in the United States.

Anti-Trump chants occasionally turned violent as altercations occurred between Trump supporters and those chanting lines of, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascists USA.” Masked protestors accused supporters of being Nazis and ripped “Make America Great Again” hats from their head — some hats were later burned.

Unmasked, masked and Trump supporters alike worked to stop the violence, yet tensions remained palpable through the end of the event.

Capping off an eventful night, two masked protestors were violently arrested in the parking lot outside of the Benson Earth Science building.

