Buffs dam the Beavers 85-78, record first Pac-12 win of season

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle and the boys can breathe a sigh of relief tonight.

The University of Colorado men’s basketball team put an end to their seven game skid this evening after defeating the Oregon State Beavers 85-78 in Boulder.

Boyle seemed content with the win, which was the Buffs’ first Pac-12 conference victory of the season.

“We needed this, our players needed this and obviously it’s a relief more than a celebration right now,” Boyle said after the game.

Colorado recorded its first win since Dec. 22 in a match that would determine who would hold last place in the Pac-12. CU now sits at 1-7 in the conference and 11-10 overall.

In a much needed turnaround for the Buffs, and with tournament hopes all but dashed, Boyle made an interesting decision to mix up the starting lineup against the Beavers.

Sophomore guard Thomas Akyazili, freshman forward Lucas Siewert, junior forward Tory Miller and freshman guard Bryce Peters all recorded their first starts of the season for CU.

Regarding the decision to switch up the starters, Boyle was satisfied with his actions.

“That move was more a way to honor and to reward the guys that come to practice everyday, that don’t get the minutes and haven’t gotten the starts,” Boyle said. “It was time those guys deserved a chance.”

Colorado began the match with some momentum due to their proficiency from behind the arc. Three-pointers from Siewert, Peters and King helped the Buffs amount a five-point lead over the Beavers with 14:50 remaining in the half.

The Buffs’ success from deep was evenly matched by the Beavers. Colorado struggled to contain OSU sophomore guard Stephen Thompson Jr. He went 10-of-16 from the floor and scored 26 points for the Beavers.

Junior guard George King’s entrance into the game marked a major turning point for the Buffs. Down by three with 6:34 left in the first half, King unleashed offensive fury on the Beavers. He recorded 10 consecutive points over the next two minutes to restore the lead to the Buffs, 35-28. It was a fitting performance from King, given that Coors Events Center was promoting “George King Night” on Thursday. The first 1000 fans to enter the Keg were given a king’s crown as a promotional item.

Despite the lead and the momentum from King’s unanswered run, the Buffs’ lead vanished quickly. Colorado’s game of back and forth with their opponent resumed and continued throughout the remainder of the first half. However, a layup from freshman guard Deleon Brown gave Colorado the lead 41-40 at the end of the first.

King led all scorers at the half with 17 points, shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. Colorado’s offensive performance at the half looked promising as the second half approached. Colorado shot 50 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Unlike past matches, the intensity for the Buffs did not waver in the second half; if anything, it increased. With another close game on the line, a sense of urgency emerged for both teams and defense tightened.

Senior guard Derrick White saw action for the first time with 18 minutes remaining in the game. Despite the senior’s presence, Colorado was unable to pull away from OSU until midway through the half.

With 8:04 left in the game, the Buffs had pulled ahead by seven. Colorado’s defense was able to string some stops together and keep the ball out of Thompson’s hands to maintain a solid lead.

By the 1:35 mark, CU had increased their lead to 10 points and led 80-70. Oregon State was unable to pull out the road win and Colorado sealed the deal, 85-78.

King led the Buffs in points with 24, shooting 53 percent from the field. He was complimented by senior guard/forward Xavier Johnson, who dropped 10 points in 23 minutes played, and junior guard Dom Collier, who also contributed 10. Peters had a career-high 15 points.

As a team, Colorado’s offense excelled, closing out the night shooting 50 percent from the field. The Buffs made nearly 55 percent of their three-pointers, going 12-of-22 on the night.

Colorado ultimately played a cleaner game than the Beavers. With only half as many turnovers as Oregon State’s 14, and 18 assists, six of which went to Akyazili, the Buffs played a smoother game than has been seen in recent weeks.

The Buffs’ struggles from behind the charity stripe continued on Thursday evening, however. Colorado made just 15 free throws on 31 attempts, good for an eyebrow-raising 48 percent conversion rate. The Buffs’ free-throw woes made the game closer than it should have been.

The team is hopeful this marks a turnaround for their season.

“You’ve got to start somewhere and we’ve started … here … tonight … on [Jan. 26] against Oregon State,” King said after the win.

Colorado takes on No. 10, and Pac-12 powerhouse, Oregon at home on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (MST)

